The Unity Township Board of Supervisors is currently accepting letters of nominations for the 2023 Unity Township Distinguished Youth Award.
The award celebrates and recognizes the positive, caring contributions of area youth through community service, volunteerism and personal achievements.
Know a deserving and responsible young person between the ages of 6 and 18 residing in Unity Township who has performed a good deed or who participates in a community-oriented activity that promotes a sense of caring in the community? The township supervisors want to know.
To nominate someone you know, send in a letter of recommendation to:
2023 Distinguished Youth Awards
Unity Township Board of Supervisors
Letters of recommendation should be limited to 200 words or less and include the youth’s name, address, phone number and what school they attend.
The nomination deadline is May 1.
All youth who are nominated will receive an award at the award ceremony, which is scheduled for May 18.
For questions or additional information, call the township office at 724-539-2546.
