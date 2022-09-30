Dr. William Ryckman and his wife Mary of Scottdale were among a group of adults and students from the Diocese of Greensburg who went to Australia for World Youth Day 2008.
“We met Father Alejandro Pezet of Buenos Aires and the story that he told was mind-boggling,” he said.
The story was this: In August 1996, the priest put a dirty fallen communion host into water to dissolve it, put it into the tabernacle and forgot about it for three weeks. There was a red spot on it when he found it again, so he immediately put it in a safe in the rectory. That soon started an investigation that included Auxiliary Bishop Jorge Bergoglio, who is now Pope Francis.
There were several scientific investigations, and all the findings were that it was a sample from the muscle of a human heart.
The incident was declared by the Catholic Church to be a Eucharistic miracle.
“On the 14-hour flight back from Australia, our hearts were just throbbing,” said Ryckman, a retired family physician. “We knew we had to do something.”
What they did was put together a display called “The Eucharistic Miracles Recorded by Carlo Acutis,” named after a teenager who researched all the information on the Internet before he passed away.
On Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 3 and 4, it will be on display at St. Emma Monastery in Hempfield Township. It will be open to visitors from 1 to 8 p.m.
The Ryckmans obtained their materials from The Real Presence Education and Adoration Association in Illinois. That includes 154 documented and approved miracles dating back as far as the eighth century.
Over the years they have taken the display to a number of churches in the diocese, including Holy Family Parish in Latrobe, and also to churches in surrounding states.
“People will be able to see information about some of the most amazing manifestations of the body and blood of Christ,” said Mother Mary Anne Noll, prioress of the community of the Benedictine nuns.
The Catholic Church teaches that in the Eucharist, the bread and wine are changed into the body and blood of Christ in a mystery called transubstantiation.
This fascinated Carlo Acutis (1991-2006), an Italian born in England, from the time of his early childhood. At a young age, he became an amateur computer programmer and used his skills for documenting Eucharistic miracles around the world and cataloguing them on his website. He was diagnosed with leukemia in October 2006, and passed away that same month. He was 15.
Carlo is on the path for sainthood in the Catholic Church. He was beatified shortly after his death and named a Servant of God in 2013. Because of his life of heroic virtue, he was declared Venerable in 2018.
There have been miracles attributed to him through intercessory prayers. Two that are under investigation in the Vatican happened from Ryckman’s display.
There are about 40 others in the United States who have the displays of the Eucharistic miracles, but not all of them complete. Very few have relics of Blessed Carlo, but Ryckman has had two.
The first claimed miracle connected to his display happened in May 2021 when he had the third class relic. The second was in August 2021 after he obtained a first class relic of five strands of the teenager’s hair.
The cases involved a woman with a problem in her spine, and the unexplainable cure was medically documented. In the second situation, a child was cured from a serious digestive issue. Even though the doctors would not say that it was a miracle, that boy’s case is still under investigation at the Vatican.
“There are only a thousand relics of Blessed Carlo in the world,” Ryckman said. “They can only be passed from priest to priest.”
He received them from two different parishes, and the first class relic will be present at St. Emma’s.
Mother Mary Anne has never seen the display before, but she has a roundabout connection. Back in the 1990s, Dr. Frederick Zugibe of Columbia University came to the monastery for two retreats. Years later, in 2004, he was asked to examine the specimen from the church in Brazil, and he was not told what it was.
According to written accounts, his conclusion was that it was from the left ventricle of a heart of a patient who had suffered. He based his observations on the lack of oxygen in the tissue and the presence of white blood cells.
“Can you imagine the coincidence of him being here long ago, and now the Eucharistic miracles are coming here?” Mother Mary Anne said.
There’s another connection to Zugibe. He had several stained glass windows from a church that he stored at St. Emma’s, and when they needed a window for their monastic guest house, he donated one with a scene of the crucifixion.
There’s no charge to see the display in the retreat dining hall. Guests are welcome to join the nuns for vespers at 5 p.m. and Compline at 7 p.m. in the Fatima chapel. Priests will be available for the sacrament of reconciliation.
St. Emma Monastery is located at 1001 Harvey Road (Route 819 north of Greensburg). For more information visit stemma.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.