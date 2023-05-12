One hundred fifty volunteers assembled at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township Wednesday evening and dawned large orange shirts, denoting them as the victims of the airport’s tri-annual disaster drill. Many of whom had no idea what to expect, including Donna Zitterbart of Latrobe, “I thought it would be fun to help out local first responders,” she said ahead of the drill Wednesday. “It sounded interesting.”

But for Kim McKinney of Blairsville, this wasn’t her first rodeo, “I participated in it once about 8-10 years ago and read it in the Latrobe Bulletin and decided that I wanted to do it again...The whole experience first time around was rather nice.” And this time, she brought her friend Pam Bates of Greensburg to join her.

