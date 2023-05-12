One hundred fifty volunteers assembled at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township Wednesday evening and dawned large orange shirts, denoting them as the victims of the airport’s tri-annual disaster drill. Many of whom had no idea what to expect, including Donna Zitterbart of Latrobe, “I thought it would be fun to help out local first responders,” she said ahead of the drill Wednesday. “It sounded interesting.”
But for Kim McKinney of Blairsville, this wasn’t her first rodeo, “I participated in it once about 8-10 years ago and read it in the Latrobe Bulletin and decided that I wanted to do it again...The whole experience first time around was rather nice.” And this time, she brought her friend Pam Bates of Greensburg to join her.
While the volunteers were preparing to get into position at the drill crash site, firefighters, medics, police officers and public safety officials from across Westmoreland County were coming together near the airport’s maintenance garages with goals in mind. “We’re hoping to learn how to handle patients better,” said Dry Ridge Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rich Levay. “Hopefully we’ll never have to put it to use, but in case there is a fire at the airport or a plane crashes down we know what to do.”
Airport manager Moe Haas also echoed similar goals for the simulation and put stress on testing the emergency command structure in place at the airport. “Basically we want to go through and see where our weaknesses are and how we can improve,” he commented.
Victim volunteers carried papers detailing the status of their health and injuries sustained from a pretend plane crash, and it was up to Mutual Aid EMS students to triage each patient accordingly and safely transport them from the drill crash site to the staging area.
In contrast to previous airport disaster drills, a school bus was used in place of an aircraft fuselage or plane simulator due to the rising costs of renting them. According to airport grants manager Dwayne Pickles, the bus was a similar and cost-effective option for Wednesday’s drill.
During the drill, several scrap cars were scattered along the old runway for departments to use to practice their vehicle extrication skills. Senior members supervised and taught more rookie firefighters how to use the jaws of life to safely and quickly rip open vehicles to free any potentially trapped occupants.
Evaluators from the Westmoreland Department of Public Safety and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency observed the first responders during the drill from all angles, including in the sky from a helicopter, and will provide critiques and feedback.
Haas and airport fire chief Sean Phillips reported that there was a debriefing after the drill that was very positive, but the information from the evaluators will be compiled in an after-action report that should come back in a few days to a week or so.
