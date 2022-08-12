A week ago, a flash flooding event devastated several areas in Unity Township, prompting supervisors to declare a disaster emergency Aug. 7. On Thursday, the board of supervisors unanimously voted to extend that declaration until the next public meeting Sept. 8.

According to township solicitor Gary Falatovich, the original declaration only exists for seven days, so the extension was necessary as many areas in the township, including the village of Dorothy, Pleasant Unity and along Route 30, are still recovering from the extreme weather.

