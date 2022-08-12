A week ago, a flash flooding event devastated several areas in Unity Township, prompting supervisors to declare a disaster emergency Aug. 7. On Thursday, the board of supervisors unanimously voted to extend that declaration until the next public meeting Sept. 8.
According to township solicitor Gary Falatovich, the original declaration only exists for seven days, so the extension was necessary as many areas in the township, including the village of Dorothy, Pleasant Unity and along Route 30, are still recovering from the extreme weather.
Falatovich said the extension will grant the supervisors additional resources and the flexibility supervisors need when it comes to awarding contracts for emergency services.
The declaration was issued Aug. 7 after extreme rainfall fell during the late afternoon/early evening hours Aug. 5, causing severe flash flooding resulting in floodwaters entering the first floors of homes and businesses throughout the township.
The water caused damage not only to residences and businesses, but to real estate, vehicles and other personal property.
“Unity Township was devastated,” said supervisor Michael O’Barto.
The event necessitated the assistance of at least eight water rescue teams to help with evacuations, assistance from the American Red Cross to help residents who were displaced from more than 50 homes in the township, assistance from Westmoreland Transit Authority to bus displaced residents to temporary living accommodations outside the township and mobilization of township crews with heavy equipment to begin the lengthy job of removing debris so emergency services could have access to the affected areas.
While the declaration extension will allow access to more resources, one resource that immediately sprang into action that night was the volunteer fire departments in the township and neighboring communities. According to O’Barto, township crews pitched in where they could by putting up road closure signs and helping clear debris, mud and rocks from roads, yards and other property.
Tom Schultheis, the township’s emergency management coordinator, was on the scene the night of the floods and said almost immediately volunteers from the fire departments, church groups and the community responded.
“The donations were astronomical,” said Schultheis, who said it was put out on Facebook and donations came rolling in from not only Pennsylvania, but West Virginia and Ohio.
The first donations arrived at Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department 30 minutes after the call was posted, and within four hours, one whole bay at the station was completely filled. It continued all day and the lines were similar to a fish fry Friday.
“The community itself helping each other. It was just unbelievable.”
A couple of township residents who live on Berkey Acres Road came to ask for the supervisors’ help for flooding issues that they said have been ongoing since 2009. On Friday, those issues reached a climax as they suffered extreme flooding, as did their neighbors – many who are elderly.
“We just sat on our steps and cried,” said Karla Palenchar Smith, who said she is concerned about her property because of all the run-off, trees being cut down and the amount of developments in the area.
O’Barto agreed to come out and meet with the Palenchars, who said they have photographs and videos from the flood, and see what the township can do to provide them with the help they need.
O’Barto also encourages anyone who was affected by the flood to attend a special event being held today from noon to 6 p.m. at WCCC Latrobe campus for a multi-agency resource center. It will include help with housing, food, nutrition, emotional and spiritual support, household goods, transportation and more.
In other business, the township supervisors also approved the following:
- Payment of $1,944,404.66 to Tresco Paving Corp. for 2022 Hot Mix Paving Program;
- Exemptions for Tax Collector Mark Burkardt for delinquent 2021 Per Capita Tax and approval for list of exonerations;
- Agreement with Berkheimer for Per Capita Tax collection;
- Authorization and appointment of Berkheimer as township tax hearing officer;
- Authorization for Berkheimer to impose and retain costs of collection on delinquent taxes;
- Authorization and appointment of township treasurer to receive confidential tax information;
- Telecommunication right-of-way agreement with Verizon for two small cell facilities on Arnold Palmer Way and Cat Curve to improve cell reception and cover dead zones in that area;
- Requests for agricultural security area removal by Weatherton Farm Estates and R & M Properties LLC for properties that are not being used for agricultural purposes;
- Road closures of Brouwers Road from Beatty County Road to the back entrance of Wimmerton and intermittent closures of Beatty County Road for the 2022 St. Vincent College Equestrian Trail Ride on Aug. 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.;
- Final approval of site plan for Somerset Trust Co. for rehabilitation of the former Pizza Hut property along Route 30 for a bank branch and coffee shop with parking and three drive-thru lanes;
- Subdivision simple final for R & M Properties, LLC on Bell Memorial Church Road for a new building lot (plan meets township requirements).
In addition, it was announced that the township has received a grant that will allow for the paving of streets in Whitney. Due to the time of year and limited availability of contractors, the project will most likely not be scheduled until next spring.
The amount of the grant was not announced, but will be released at the next township board of supervisors meeting in September.
