The Diocese of Greensburg will host the 2021 men’s conference, “THE WELL: Come and Be Renewed,” Sept. 25, as an in-person event to be held outdoors under a tent at the Christ Our Shepherd Center, Hempfield Township.
The conference will feature prayer, worship, speakers, personal testimonies and a Mass celebrated by the Most Rev. Larry J. Kulick, bishop of the diocese.
This conference is designed to help men “Encounter Christ,” and it is open to men 18 years of age and older.
For registration and more information, visit DioceseofGreensburg.org/THEWELL.
The $50 registration fee includes lunch. If you are unable to afford admission to this event, email THEWELL@dioceseofgreensburg.org.
Sponsored by the Diocese of Greensburg Men’s Ministry Team, the conference is organized to help men explore topics with engaging speakers, inspiring encounters, open discussions and prayer. Sign-in is at 8 a.m. and the conference opens with Mass at 9:15 a.m.
Priests will be available for the sacrament of reconciliation throughout the day. Confessions will be heard from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The featured speakers include:
- Dominican Father Cajetan Cuddy, a native of Latrobe and instructor at the Dominican House of Studies in Washington, D.C, whose talk is titled “Putting on the Mind of Christ”;
- Dominican Father Austin Dominic Litke, an instructor at the Dominican House of Studies, whose talk is “Teach Us Lord to Pray”;
- Mike Aquilina of Bridgeville, an award-winning author and leader at the St. Paul Center for Biblical Theology in Steubenville, Ohio, whose talk will be “St. Joseph and His Angels”;
- Benedictine the Rev. Boniface Hicks, director of spiritual formation at St. Vincent Seminary, who will lead holy hour and adoration and deliver a homily;
- Monsignor Raymond E. Riffle, vicar general of the Diocese of Greensburg and rector of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Parish, will serve as master of ceremonies.
Priests and laymen from the diocese will offer personal testimonies after the first three speakers.
“This retreat seeks to gather men in person, regardless of where they are on their faith journey,” said Jarod Trunzo, a member of the Men’s Ministry Team and the conference organizing committee.
Chuck Boyer, co-chairman of the organizing committee, added: “The men’s ministry team is very excited to be able to once again gather men of the diocese with the bishop and our speakers. We believe the lineup and the conversations during the day will be fruitful and help lead men back to their faith and to leadership opportunities in their parishes.”
Those in attendance will experience a unique, highly relevant and engaging atmosphere where they will be renewed in their faith walk through a day of reflection, fellowship, Scripture, prayer and Eucharistic prayer, according to organizers.
Men who registered for the 2020 conference do not need to register, as their registration will be transferred. If you are unsure if you are registered, please email THEWELL@dioceseofgreensburg.org.
To view the March 20 virtual seminar with Mike Aquilina and Father Boniface, visit DioceseofGreensburg.org/THEWELL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.