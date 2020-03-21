As coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns continue, the Diocese of Greensburg said it is “making a coordinated effort to encourage self-isolation but deter loneliness.”
“Our mission is to help parishioners stay connected to their faith during this time of crisis,” the diocese said in a news release.
The diocese — which serves roughly 140,000 parishioners at 78 parishes in Westmoreland, Armstrong, Indiana and Fayette counties — will have close to 20 online options available for area Catholics to watch Mass over the next few weeks. Parishioners can also text the word “Faith” to 724-305-3057 to sign up for text message alerts.
Online Mass viewing options include:
BISHOP LIVESTREAM
Mass celebrated by Bishop Edward C. Malesic will livestreamed at 9 a.m. Sundays online at dioceseofgreensburg.org and on the official Diocese of Greensburg social media accounts.
LATROBE/UNITY TOWNSHIP
St. Vincent Basilica Seminary and Monastery, Unity Township, will have recorded Mass at 8 a.m. daily at www.saintvincentseminary.edu/multimedia/
Holy Family Church, Latrobe, will livestreamed Mass at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at Facebook @HolyFamilyLatrobe. Sunday Mass will be recorded and posted Saturday evening. The church’s YouTube page is https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdywYmg1oUM6gTX6AUX-Gsw. Mass will also be posted on parish website at www.holyfamilylatrobe.org
NEW ALEXANDRIA
St. James Parish, New Alexandria, will have daily Mass recorded and posted to YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OAbI6z05isQ
GREENSBURG
Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Mass will be livestreamed from 10:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday on Facebook accounts for @blessedsacramentcathedral and @dioceseofgreensburg.
Our Lady of Grace, Greensburg, and St. Benedict, Marguerite, will livestream Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday, interpreted for the deaf and hard of hearing, YouTube at Our Lady of Grace Roman Catholic Church, Greensburg. It will be posted to parish Facebook sites, Facebook OLGGreensburgPA and StBenGreensburgPA, and parish websites at www.ourladyofgracechurch.org and www.stbenchurch.org.
Seton Hill University Mass will be posted at 7 a.m. Sunday and Wednesday at mass.setonhill.edu.
INDIANA
Mass at Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent, Indiana County, will be livestreamed at 9 a.m. daily and 8 a.m. Sunday on Facebook @dioceseofgreensburg.org. Latin Mass will be available at 1 p.m. Sunday online at YouTube tiny.cc/FatherMorelli and the site at www.goodshepherdkent.org.
IRWIN/NORTH HUNTINGDON
Mass at Immaculate Conception Parish, Irwin, will be available online at 8 a.m. Sunday at www.icirwin.org and Facebook @ICIrwin
St. Agnes Parish, Sunday Mass will be recorded. Mass will be livestreamed 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Facebook @StAgnesRomanCatholicChurch and YouTube, and posted on the parish website, www.stagneschurch.info.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, North Huntingdon, recorded Mass to be posted Sunday at 9 a.m. on the parish Facebook @seasnh and YouTube accounts and the parish website at www.seasnh.org.
HARRISON CITY
St. Barbara Parish, Harrison City, will hold Sunday Mass live at 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Facebook @stbarbarahc and Instagram @stbarbarahc
TRAFFORD
St. Regis Parish, Trafford, Saturday Vigil Mass will be recorded and posted by 7 p.m. on YouTube @StRegisTrafford and the parish website, www.stregistrafford.org
BROWNSVILLE
Partner parishes of St. Peter, Brownsville, and St. Cecilia, Grindstone, will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Sunday on Facebook @HistoricChurchofStPeter and posted to the parish website at www.stpeterstcecilia.org
PERRYOPOLIS
St. John the Baptist Parish, Perryopolis, will record Mass Sunday-Saturday to post on Facebook @sjbperry, Twitter at sjb_perry, YouTube.com/user/sjbperry and the parish website, ww.sjbperry.org.
MONESSEN/BELLE VERNON
The Epiphany of Our Lord Parish, Monessen, will have Sunday Mass recorded and posted at Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Epiphany-of-Our-Lord-165220990523049/, YouTube, Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church, the parish website, www.eolparish.weebly.com and on MVI Live www.monvalleyindependent.com
St. Sebastian Parish, Belle Vernon, Sunday Mass will be recorded and posted on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/StSebastianChurchBelleVernon/, the parish website, www.stsebastianchurch.org and MVI Live www.monvalleyindependent.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.