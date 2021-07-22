The Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg on Wednesday announced that donation pledges to its St. Pope John Paul II Tuition Opportunity Partnership have reached roughly $20 million in tuition aid to students.
In addition to the tuition aid, the diocese has received about $300,000 in donated services by regional contractors assisting member schools with capital improvements.
The program began in 2020 with an anonymous donation of $2.5 million, with the donor since agreeing to extend the program another five years. More than 100 businesses and individuals have joined the effort since last year, committing the funds through the Pennsylvania Educational Income Tax Credit program.
Diocese officials said the program helped increase enrollment by more than 13% last year, while a 10% increase is projected over the next five years. All 13 schools within the Catholic diocese saw increases in the past year, the diocese noted.
