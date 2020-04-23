Young Catholics in the Diocese of Greensburg celebrated Earth Day, April 22, in a unique way.
More than 2,300 students in the Diocese of Greensburg Catholic schools and thousands more in faith formation became “Energy Smart 2020.” This learning and evangelization initiative was developed by Bishop Edward C. Malesic to honor the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and the fifth anniversary of Laudato si’, a 2015 letter from Pope Francis to the world about caring for our common home. The outreach includes age-appropriate worksheets, videos and an essay, poster and video contest. All the materials can be found at www.dioceseofgreensburg.org/energysmart.
“Our Holy Father, Pope Francis, is very concerned that we understand we must steward God’s creation properly and hand it on to the next generation as a gift to them,” Malesic said, noting that care of the environment and God’s creation is an issue that resonates strongly with Catholic students and young adults.
“Energy Smart will provide another avenue for planting seeds of faith and evangelizing, especially with our young people,” he said. “After all, they understand that they have more time left to spend on this planet than we do.”
The outreach is important as the church works to connect with the next generation of Catholics who will lead and support the Church in the years to come, according to Jennifer Miele, chief communications officer.
“This is a great way to energize young Catholics about caring for God’s creation and optimize the use of new media to renew interest in the Gospel,” she said.
As part of this initiative, the diocese is conducting an Energy Smart 2020 Poster, Essay and Video Contest. The contest is open to all students in Armstrong, Fayette, Indiana and Westmoreland counties in grades K-12. The contest provides an important educational opportunity to raise awareness about caring for the environment.
Students are asked to create a poster, video or essay about what they can do to take care of God’s creation.
The posters are to be produced on a 16-by-18-inch poster board (or smaller) and must have original artwork only. Color and/or black-and-white artwork is accepted. The poster is to be photographed or scanned and uploaded as a PDF or JPEG file.
Videos must be no shorter than 30 seconds and no longer than three minutes in length and uploaded to a private YouTube link. The video must be the entrant’s original, previously unpublished work. The video must not violate a third party’s copyright or trademarks, privacy or other intellectual property rights, including images and music.
Essays should be between 100 and 1,000 words — depending on age — typed, double spaced in Times New Roman font, then saved and uploaded as a PDF file. Writing should be in the entrant’s own words. Sources should be cited in endnotes or footnotes. Wikipedia may not be used as the primary reference material.
Registration, which should be done with parental approval, is available at www.dioceseofgreensburg.org/energysmart.
Entries will be judged on integration of theme, originality, creativity, vivid imagery and evangelical components. A student may submit no more than one entry per category. The entry deadline has been extended to July 1.
Each participant will receive a certificate of participation from Malesic. Winners will be recognized in The Catholic Accent newspaper/magazine and on WTAE-TV (Channel 4) during “The Accent On-Air” in August.
