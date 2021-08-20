Diocese of Greensburg TV show encourages ‘Praying it Forward’

The Diocese of Greensburg television show, “The Accent On-Air,” hosted by the staff of The Catholic Accent and the Most Rev. Larry J. Kulick, JCL, diocese bishop, features a number of stories that encourage the faithful to ‘pray it forward’ as they think about the future of their faith communities.
The program will air at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, and Sunday, Aug. 29, on WTAE-TV (Channel 4).
The show includes stories about a popular pastor recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and his call to the faithful to return to Mass, as well as a story about a dance teacher shot in the leg during an attack on a Las Vegas casino and her belief that God was watching over her.
Also, the Rev. Tyler Bandura, director of the office for priestly vocations and Pastor of St. James Parish, New Alexandria, talks about the importance of creating a culture of vocations in our parishes. He says planting the seeds of vocations now is important for future priests.
During the show, viewers will also get a look inside the greenhouse at Kulick’s family homestead in Leechburg. He explains that gardening has beautiful imagery that helps us to better understand God’s creations. But it also develops a pretense for helping us to understand the care we must devote toward vocations.
The number of assigned native Catholic priests in the Diocese of Greensburg could go from 40 to about 15 in the next decade. He is asking parishes to “plant the seeds” today and create a culture of vocations in each faith community.
“God plants a seed in each of our hearts and we must pay special attention to how to nurture that seed,” Kulick said. “Given the right care, the seed of the vocation then sprouts and grows.”
The Rev. John Moineau, pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, is affectionately known as the “Catholic Magnet” of the Irwin community because his messages truly stick with his parishioners. Each week he successfully draws thousands of the faithful closer to Christ.
That is why nearly 10,000 viewers tuned in to watch Father John’s YouTube video mid-July, recorded and posted to announce his diagnosis of stage four pancreatic cancer.
“Your individual prayers and community prayers outside of Mass are awesome, but there is nothing that gives me more solace than to know that you are filling the churches and going to sacred Mass, especially when, during my treatments, I may not be able celebrate Mass.”
Also featured on the show is the story of Carrie (Zeravica) Hertneky of Irwin. In July 2007, she was enjoying a Las Vegas vacation with family, including her now-husband of 11 years, Justin, when the unthinkable happened: An armed gunman opened fire on the floor of the casino they were visiting. Under fire, she turned to the Lord for the strength to make it out alive.
Other highlights include:
- Cassidy Vehar, a 12-year-old student at Queen of Angels Catholic School who was baptized and received her First Holy Communion in front of her entire school. She explains that the loss of her mother last year prompted her to become Catholic.
- The Rev. E. George Saletrik, pastor of St. Regis Parish, Trafford, talks about “praying it forward” after the support he received during seminary formation. As a young seminarian in 1991, he was ‘adopted’ by students at St. Sebastian School, Belle Vernon. Over many years he received hundreds of letters and cards from the students. Those letters, delivered some 20 years earlier, remain a turning point for Saletrik. It moved him then and motivates him now as he stewards the parishioners of St. Regis.
- Monsignor Michael Begolly goes to the kitchen to cook up a summer salad recipe with crisped prochutto and shaved parmesan cheese. He is one of several guest chefs for a charity dinner to support mission work called Prayer and Perfect Pairings. Each of the five courses will be prepared from recipes selected by priests of the Diocese and paired with wine. For the summer salad recipe and more information about The Catholic Accent
.
