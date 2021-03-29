The Diocese of Greensburg announced Easter Sunday of the Resurrection of the Lord, celebrated by Bishop Larry J. Kulick, will be broadcast at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 4, from Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg on the Pittsburgh CW (check local listings for channel number) and at noon on WAOB-FM 106.7.
This Easter Sunday Mass, which also will be available on the diocese’s website, www.DioceseofGreensburg.org, Facebook page and YouTube channel, culminates a week of streaming liturgies with Bishop Kulick in celebration of Holy Week.
For about a year, the Diocese of Greensburg has been streaming Masses for those who may not have been able to attend Mass because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The dispensation of the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days is still in place. For many, watching remotely may still be the only option because of physical limitations, age and illness. However, all parishes in the Diocese of Greensburg are planning in-person Masses for Holy Week and Easter.
There will be two masses livestreamed on Holy Thursday (April 1), the Chrism Mass at 10 a.m. and the Thursday of the Lord’s Supper Mass at 7 p.m.
Friday of the Passion of the Lord is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Good Friday, April 2. The Easter Vigil in the Holy Night will take place 8:30 p.m. on Holy Saturday, April 3.
Each liturgy during Holy Week will stream from Blessed Sacrament Cathedral on the diocese’s website, www.DioceseofGreensburg.org, Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Bishop Kulick will be joined at Easter Sunday Mass by students from Aquinas Academy and Greensburg Central Catholic Junior-Senior High School.
Holy Week is the week preceding Easter and the final week of Lent. During Holy Week, the Passion of Christ is commemorated as He died on Good Friday in reparation for the sins of mankind and rose on Easter Sunday to give new life to all who believe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.