To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the Diocese of Greensburg will launch “We Remember,” a week-long video remembrance series which can be viewed on the Diocese of Greensburg website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.
“We Remember” Video Remembrance Series will include:
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
The Most Rev. Larry J. Kulick, Bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg, will visit the Westmoreland County 911 center at 10 a.m., where he will talk to leaders there about the calls that came in that fateful day as terrorists hijacked a plane that ultimately crashed across the county border in Shanksville, Somerset County. He will then visit the Fayette County 911 center at 1 p.m., where he will lead a prayer service and speak to dispatchers who were working on 9/11.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
Kulick will host a remembrance Mass at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg at 4:30 p.m. The public is welcome and the Mass will also be live streamed on the Diocese of Greensburg website, Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 12
A mini-documentary on Kulick’s visit to the Westmoreland County 911 center will be available for viewing on the Diocese of Greensburg website, Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
MONDAY, SEPT. 13
Jerry Zufelt, retired editor of The Catholic Accent, will provide an observational documentary about the events and coverage of that day and how people of western Pennsylvania turned to the church to help deal with a range of difficult emotions. It will be released on the Diocese of Greensburg website, Facebook and YouTube Channel.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 14
A video will be released about Judy Colfer, a Greensburg-area Catholic who was in New York City for a professional conference on 9/11. She recounts her harrowing escape from the World Trade Center’s North Tower just minutes before it collapsed.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15
A video interview with The Catholic Accent’s former feature writer Melissa Brown will be released, in which she describes her day at the crash site in Shanksville where she interviewed people who saw the jet immediately before it went down.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 16
A mini-documentary on Kulick’s visit to the Fayette County 911 center will be available for viewing on the Diocese of Greensburg website, Facebook and YouTube Channel.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
A video will be released featuring Donna Rethi, a former production coordinator for the Indiana Gazette, who talks about her memories from the newsroom of a daily newspaper and how she learned the next day that a cousin and his wife were flight attendants on the jet that hit the Pentagon.
