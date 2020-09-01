As the Diocese of Greensburg annually celebrates diocesan couples who have been married for 50 years, a Golden Wedding Anniversary Mass is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20 at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg.
In an effort to prioritize the health and safety of the couples celebrating their Golden Wedding Anniversary, in-person attendance will not be possible. The event will be livestreamed due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Mass will be streamed live on the diocese’s website at www.dioceseofgreensburg.org and the diocese’s Facebook page.
Nearly 300 couples have registered to participate in this year’s Mass. In 2019, there were 272 couples that registered for the celebration, and 118 who attended with members of their families.
Richard and Joanna Stillwagon of Unity Township, parishioners of Our Lady of Grace Parish, are among the couples celebrating their 50th anniversary this year.
“We laugh a lot,” Joanna Stillwagon said. “We like each other. We’re best friends. After being locked up for six months (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), that still is true.”
The Mass is an important event for the diocese, officials say.
“The Golden Wedding Anniversary Mass is special as it honors couples who have lived their vows and have stayed together through sickness and in health, for richer or poorer and in good times and bad,” said Father Michael Sikon, director of the Office for Worship.
“It is a great tribute to those couples who have maintained a loving relationship as partners in faith.”
Those who still wish to register for the 2020 celebration will be recognized during the livestream and may do so by contacting Becky Bouille at 724-552-2589 or bbouille@dioceseofgreensburg.org.
Couples celebrating their Golden Wedding Anniversary may submit up to two photos — one from their wedding and one more current — to www.dioceseofgreensburg.org/goldenmass by Sept. 11. Only photos of couples will be accepted. Photos cannot include any other family members.
