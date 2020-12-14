The Diocese of Greensburg men’s conference, THE WELL, has been expanded to two events in 2021: A virtual seminar March 20 and an in-person conference on Sept. 25.
The virtual seminar, scheduled for 9 to 11:30 a.m., is free to anyone who wishes to attend and will be available on the Diocese of Greensburg’s website and its Facebook page. The theme of the event is “Jesus is Knocking, Open the Door!” Two dynamic speakers will be featured: Mike Aquilina of Bridgeville, an award-winning author of more than 50 books on Catholic history, and the Rev. Boniface Hicks, OSB, director of spiritual formation at St. Vincent Seminary in Unity Township. Interested men are asked to register for this free event so they are able to receive detailed information. Registration can be found at www.dioceseofgreensburg.org/THEWELL.
Men who registered for the 2020 conference and want to remain registered for the in-person 2021 conference do not need to take any action; they are automatically registered for both the virtual seminar and the in-person conference. Each will be contacted 90 days prior to confirm their attendance. New registrants are encouraged to visit www.dioceseofgreensburg.org/THEWELL for more information. Men who want a refund of their 2020 registration fee are asked to email THEWELL@dioceseofgreensburg.org or call 724-552-1812.
The diocese’s Men’s Ministry Team, which is planning the conference, felt a call from God to connect with men virtually in the spring due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“We have had conversations with many men who do not want to wait until we can gather in-person to have an opportunity to enhance their faith,” said Chuck Boyer, co-chairman of THE WELL. “With these two events we can help take care of the spiritual health of men, which is also of the utmost importance.”
