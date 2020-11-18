With concerns over a resurgence in coronavirus cases, particularly in the four counties of the Diocese of Greensburg, diocesan leaders have decided to televise Christmas Masses to engage the faithful at home.
A Christmas Vigil Mass from Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg celebrated by the Cathedral Rector, Monsignor Raymond E. Riffle, will be broadcast at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Diocesan administrator Monsignor Larry J. Kulick will celebrate a Mass from Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, which will be broadcast at 10 a.m. on Christmas Day. Both Masses will air on PCNC, the Pittsburgh Cable News Channel.
For nearly nine months, the Diocese of Greensburg has been streaming Masses on its website, Facebook page and YouTube Channel for those with safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. These Christmas Vigil and Christmas Day Masses from the Cathedral will premiere on those outlets as well.
“The Diocese and its parishes have consistently had thousands of faithful viewers watch our streaming Masses from their computers, tablets and smart televisions for many months now,” said Kulick, who is also pastor of St. James Parish, New Alexandria. “In fact, 50 of our 78 parishes now stream Masses, including my own. However, there are still many in our community who cannot access the Internet and still others who have not been connected to the Catholic Church for many years. I hope these televised Masses will provide an opportunity for us to engage individuals and families in celebrating the birth of Jesus with them in their own homes.
“It is important to note, that for the foreseeable future, the dispensation of the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days is still in force. As always, the Diocese will continue to maintain our efforts to prioritize the health and safety of all parishioners.”
