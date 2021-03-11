Diocese of Greensburg marks 70 years since formation

Seventy years ago on March 10, Pope Pius XII established the Diocese of Greensburg carved out the Diocese of Pittsburgh, and to include the counties of Westmoreland, Indiana, Armstrong and Fayette.
Bishop Hugh A. Lamb, the auxiliary bishop in Philadelphia, was appointed to head the new diocese. The church known as the Most Blessed Sacrament and then the Most Holy Sacrament Parish on North Main Street in Greensburg became Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, the mother church of the diocese.
On Wednesday, Bishop Larry J. Kulick, the newly installed sixth bishop of the diocese, celebrated a live-streamed Mass in the cathedral to mark the diocese’s 70th anniversary. In his homily, he invited Catholics to recommit to the mission that was given to the diocese when it was founded.
Catholic history in the region dates back to the mid-18th Century when the French occupied the frontier and Catholic chaplains traveled with the troops. According to records, a chaplain celebrated Mass in 1749 near Kittanning. Then on July 1, 1754, Recollect Father Denys Baron celebrated Mass near Brownsville when the French marines were en route to Fort Duquesne (later Fort Pitt). The event is commemorated in a stained glass window at St. Peter Church.
There were many other notable Catholic pioneers. Prince Demetrius Gallitzin, who became the priest, Father Augustine, arrived in Loretto in 1799 and helped to spread the faith through southwestern Pennsylvania.
In 1846, Benedictine Father Boniface Wimmer of Germany established St. Vincent Monastery in Latrobe.
Around that same time, Redemptorist priest John Nepomucene Neumann, who would later be elevated to sainthood, came from Pittsburgh to establish in Greensburg the church that became Blessed Sacrament Cathedral.
The Sisters of Mercy founded the former St. Xavier Academy near Latrobe in 1847, and the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill established their motherhouse in Greensburg in 1882. Prior to World War II, Benedictine sisters from Bavaria came to work at St. Vincent and later relocated to Greensburg. Several other religious communities have also been present in the diocese.
“Over the last 70 years, our diocese has been part of the changing landscape of the region,” Kulick said in his homily. He added that those decades have been a journey “with generations of the faithful with their everyday joys and sorrows. … And together we have witnessed miraculous and amazing achievements.”
He noted that people of the diocese have responded with reaching out to and serving the unfortunate and underprivileged of the community, and caring for the dying, the immigrants “and those on the fringes of society, all the while bearing witness to Christ’s love and mercy and his justice in the world.”
Kulick added, “We also know that as a church, we have not lived up to the expectations of Christ. We know too well our institutional and parochial failures. We must move ahead with hope to correct our failures and move even more committed into the future to fulfill the mission entrusted to us by Christ, and to help shape the future of our parishes and our diocese, our local communities and even our nation and the world itself.
“We do that with the unconditional love modeled for us by Christ, which we are called to imitate, and with the unbounded charity that unites us.”
Although much has changed in the past 70 years, he said, “The heart of our mission and the purpose of our mission remain the same. We are called be united in faith, nurtured by Christ’s hope to renew the mission that Christ has entrusted to us as the church.”
Kulick invited the people of the diocese to celebrate and embrace the mission of the diocese, and to seek “opportunities to serve, opportunities to love, opportunities to sacrifice and opportunities to live the gospel of joy. This was the mission entrusted to us by Pope Pius XII and the one that is entrusted to us today by Pope Francis.”
The Diocese of Greensburg covers 3,334 square miles in the counties of Westmoreland, Armstrong, Indiana and Fayette, which have a total population of 625,981. Of those, 128,290 are Catholics. There are 78 parishes and 86 diocesan priests (31 are retired), and 16 international priests, 16 order priests and 14 permanent deacons in diocesan assignments. The diocese has 10 Catholic elementary schools, two junior/senior high schools and three private Catholic schools not under the diocese.
Bishop Hugh H. Lamb served the diocese from 1952 to 1959 when the church in the United States was beginning to move from an immigrant laborers’ church to one that was becoming part of the mainstream.
Bishop William G. Connare (1960–1987) attended every session of the Second Vatican Council and directed the diocese through many of the resulting changes in the liturgy and other Church matters.
The leadership of Bishop Anthony Bosco (1987-2004) was marked by his commitment to Vatican II’s call to the laity, changes in religious education and formation and the promotion of collaboration among parishes.
Under Bishop Lawrence E. Brandt (2004-2015), the diocese, among other things, launched a major evangelization initiative, established the permanent diaconate, and invited priests from the Philippines to provide pastoral ministry assistance. He also led the diocese’s second capital campaign that raised more than $55 million.
Bishop Edward C. Malesic (2015-2020) oversaw an initiative to address the opioid epidemic and responded to the clergy abuse crisis and the release of the Pennsylvania Grand Jury report in 2018. That led to establishing a Safe Environment Advisory Council and a Comprehensive Reconciliation Initiative. In 2020, he announced the formation of a tuition opportunity fund that made $4.1 million in scholarships and tuition assistance available for the Catholic schools in the diocese.
