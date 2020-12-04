The Diocese of Greensburg is celebrating the Feast of St. Nicholas virtually this year, and inviting families to join in.
As the diocese’s efforts to protect the health and safety of all of its parishioners continue, “A Virtual Visit from St. Nicholas” is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, on the diocese Facebook page, facebook.com/dioceseofgreensburg.
The visit will begin with a welcome and opening prayer from diocesan administrator Monsignor Larry J. Kulick and a look at art inspired by St. Nicholas.
St. Nicholas will then read a story to children about why giving is more important than receiving. The Diocese of Greensburg extends a special thanks to Joseph Puet, parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Parish in Lower Burrell, who has an uncanny resemblance to St. Nicholas, and who helped select a story for the virtual visit.
“We don’t want children to miss out on the opportunity to hear the story of St. Nicholas and learn about the patron saint of children,” Kulick said. “We believe this virtual visit is a creative and fun opportunity for children and their families to stay connected with their faith.”
Der Heilige Nikolaus lived in the 4th century. He gained his wealthy parents’ inheritance and dedicated his life to serving God and caring for the poor.
In honor of St. Nicholas, Dec. 6 is celebrated as the main day for gift giving and merrymaking in much of Europe and many nations across the globe. Traditionally, children place their shoes or slippers out for St. Nicholas on the evening of Dec. 5. Gifts such as fruit, candy, coins or treats are found in the footwear the next morning.
That will be the case with the virtual event, as all participating children will be asked to leave their shoes somewhere St. Nicholas can find them and see what surprise awaits the next morning.
After the story is read, Matt Dowling, a parishioner of St. Therese Little Flower of Jesus Parish in Uniontown, will reflect on expressing generosity to those who may be less fortunate during this holiday season.
