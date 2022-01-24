Bishop Larry J. Kulick, JCL, has announced that Melaney Hegyes has been named managing director of Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Greensburg.
Hegyes joins the Diocese after serving in several leadership positions at the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania for the past 14 years.
In her new role, Hegyes becomes the first woman to lead the charitable agency for the Diocese of Greensburg, and the first layperson to serve as managing director.
In announcing Hegyes’ hiring, Bishop Kulick said he sought an individual with her background in community outreach and social services coordination, particularly with seniors. Hegyes previously served as program director/site coordinator for Jacobs Creek Area Open Your Heart to a Senior, formerly Faith in Action, before becoming community engagement manager and then Westmoreland and Fayette impact director.
“Seniors are an important and large demographic in our Diocese that we are always very attuned to, and as they reach this point in their lives, the Church must be there to walk with them,” Bishop Kulick said. “I was also very much impressed with her own personal faith and the important role faith plays in her life. I know she will bring that faith perspective to her work and in what she sees as the moral obligation of taking care of all in our Diocese, especially the least among us.”
Hegyes said she is excited about her new role because of the outstanding reputation of Catholic Charities.
“I am looking forward to getting to know and to better understand the needs and challenges across the Diocese and to work to bridge any gaps,” Hegyes said. “I love to support people, and if I can share my talents with others to make their lives better, I am eager to do so.”
Hegyes succeeds Dr. Paul A. Niemiec, LPC, who plans to retire this spring. He served as interim managing director of Catholic Charities after longtime director Monsignor Raymond E. Riffle was appointed by Bishop Kulick as vicar general for the Diocese of Greensburg in 2021.
Monsignor Riffle served as managing director of Catholic Charities from 1995 until 2021. Dr. Niemiec was the director of counseling services for Catholic Charities for nearly 20 years.
For nearly 70 years, Catholic Charities has been the primary social services arm of the Catholic Church in the Diocese of Greensburg. Rooted in the Gospel and social teaching of the Church, its mission is to serve the human needs of individuals and families, regardless of their religious affiliation, and to provide leadership in building collaborative efforts with parishes and communities in addressing these needs.
Hegyes and her husband, Michael, reside in Acme. The couple has one son, and they are members of the partner parishes of Visitation and St. Pius X in Mount Pleasant. Hegyes will begin her new position on Feb. 7.
