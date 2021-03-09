Bishop Larry J. Kulick will be celebrating a Mass at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10 at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Diocese of Greensburg.
The Mass will be livestreamed on the diocese’s website, www.DioceseofGreensburg.org, as well as on the diocese’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The Diocese of Greensburg was established March 10, 1951 by Pope Pius XII.
A complete history of the Diocese can be found at www.DioceseofGreensburg.org. Also, video biographies of the first five Bishops of the Diocese are available on the Diocese YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/YS2gvYAngHI.
