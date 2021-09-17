Hunters in Pennsylvania may now carry digital licenses instead of carrying paper licenses, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
The change comes as the commission switched over to a new license-issuing system, HunFishPA, which is equipped to issue digital licenses and permits. The system formerly used did not have that capability.
Even though hunters and trappers can now carry the digital licenses and permits, paper harvest tags must still be carried and used in any season where harvests must be tagged. That includes deer, bear and turkey hunters, and those hunting and trapping in any other season where harvests must be tagged.
When purchasing a license now and in the future, hunters will be emailed a PDF version of their license, if they provide an email address in their profile. That applies to hunters and trappers who purchase online or at an issuing agent. All documents, with the exception of harvest tags, will be emailed.
Hunters and trappers who already have purchased their 2021-22 licenses can download PDF copies of their licenses and permits by logging in to their profile on HuntFishPA and accessing their purchase history.
All paper licenses and permits that are carried afield must be signed.
All harvest tags will be mailed to those who purchase their licenses online
