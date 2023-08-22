Every hour on the hour the bell tolls in Ligonier’s Town Hall. It’s the very same bell that once signaled the day’s start for local students at the Dickinson School, formerly located at Market and Church streets.
“If you got there early enough, you could help ring the bell,” says Greg Smith who attended the school from 1954 to 1961.
Until now, the bell was the only reminder that the 3-story, yellow brick structure even existed from 1903-1971.
Last week, thanks to a partnership between the Ligonier Valley School District Foundation and Ligonier Borough – and Smith who spearheaded a project to mark the school’s former location – a bronze plaque was placed on the stone “walk-through” wall on the Market Street side of the municipal parking lot, close to where the school’s entryway would have been.
Funded by the LVSD Foundation and installed by the borough, the $1,200 plaque shows a line drawing, sketched by Smith, and provides a brief history of the school and a QR code.
“Here we have the additional details collected by Helen Sitler (former foundation board member) and Greg Smith as they worked to gather the history of the school,” says Shawn Proskin of the LVSD Foundation board.
It was crafted by Shaffer Memorials of Loyalhanna, Pennsylvania.
The 12-room school was named for educators the Rev. E.H. Dickinson and his wife, Abbie, who founded Rev. E.H. Dickinson’s Ligonier Classical Institute, the area’s forerunner to a high school in the late 1800s. The institute was located in a separate building and, at some point, in the Dickinson School, or “The School,” as it was known until 1931. It was the only public school in Ligonier, according to Sitler.
“It housed elementary grades and gradually included two years of high school, she says. “In 1918, high school became four years.”
From 1932 to 1971, it became known as “The Grade School” or “The Dickinson School.”
Smith fondly remembers clapping erasers on the front porch of the square building with a large wooden-floored, high-ceilinged open area in the center.
“We would play there in the winter or when it rained,” he says.
And there weren’t snow days, he adds, but some students would ski to the school where they recited text from their “Alice and Jerry readers” and take notes on writing tablets with a picture of the state of Pennsylvania on the covers. At Christmas, all the students would gather in the entry area to receive Christmas gifts from members of the Mellon family.
At the end of the 1970-71 academic year, the last students to attend the school gathered in the third-floor auditorium where they listened to speeches by Ligonier Mayor Clarence B. Ruff and Superintendent of Schools Milroy Carnahan. The elementary choir sang “School Days” and “America,” according to a June 1971 article in the Echo.
“Walk around Ligonier and you’ll see a plaque on anything and everything…but there is no mention anywhere in the entire town of the school which was there for all those years; thousands of students went through it,” Smith says. “After we’re gone, well, there won’t be any reminders whatsoever except for my little plaque.”
Former Dickinson School students and teachers are invited to the municipal parking lot at noon on Aug. 27 to dedicate the new plaque. There will be coffee, conversation and remembering at the Diamond Café following until 2 p.m. For more information, call Greg Smith at 630-723-1696.
