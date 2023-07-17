Anthony DiCerbo on Thursday, July 13, joined the Latrobe Bulletin as sports editor.
Anthony is a December 2022 graduate of Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in professional writing and journalism.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 5:45 pm
Anthony DiCerbo on Thursday, July 13, joined the Latrobe Bulletin as sports editor.
Anthony is a December 2022 graduate of Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in professional writing and journalism.
“Going into college, I wanted to combine my love for sports with my writing strength, which is what I did while at Capital,” Anthony said regarding what attracted him to this opportunity with the Bulletin. “Since graduating, I’ve weighed options in other areas of writing, but sports writing and journalism are still what I want to do.”
Since graduating, Anthony has been a sportswriter for Yinzercrazy.com, a blog dedicated to all things Pittsburgh sports.
Anthony will be leading the Bulletin’s coverage of sports, which includes primary focus on area high schools when in season, as well as youth and recreational leagues, Steelers training camp and all things sports.
“My favorite sport to cover is football because of my longtime fandom and the fact that I am a former football player myself,” Anthony said when discussing his favorite sports to cover. “I also enjoy hockey, basketball and women’s soccer as I interned for a women’s soccer team.”
The Bulletin tapped Anthony after an extensive nationwide search for the best sports editor to help continue a strong legacy of excellent local sports coverage, while also preparing to elevate the sports department to new heights through increased adoption of social media, video, photojournalism and more.
“We will be the cutting-edge standard for how a community newspaper should cover local sports,” said Bulletin Publisher Dave Cuddihy, “and we are thrilled to have Anthony’s experience as a writer, social media expert and editor taking those reins.”
With over 40 qualified applicants, Editor Tara Ewanits put eight of the best and brightest candidates through a multi-interview process, and with resumes from as far away as Montana and Arizona, the best candidate was just a short ride west on Interstate 70.
“We had several excellent candidates for this position,” said Ewanits, “from the final four, it was truly splitting hairs, wanting someone to set themselves apart from the pack, and Anthony did just that.
“Our readers deserve the best from us, and finding a sports editor who would fit in to the community and help us continue to raise the bar on sports coverage was my end goal – and I am proud to say we accomplished that with Anthony.”
Welcome to the Bulletin family, Anthony.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.