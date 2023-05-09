Ligonier Valley Police

Agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Pennsylvania State Police seized the cell phone and department vehicle of police Chief John Berger Thursday. A day prior, multiple search warrants were executed across Ligonier Township but the targets of those searches remain sealed.

 PHOTO BY JOE WELLS

Pennsylvania State Police troopers, assisted by U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents, served multiple warrants last Wednesday in Ligonier Township, a day before the Ligonier Valley Police search.

Who the targets were and what law enforcement was looking for on Wednesday remains unknown, as the investigation is still ongoing and the warrants remain under seal.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.