Pennsylvania State Police troopers, assisted by U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents, served multiple warrants last Wednesday in Ligonier Township, a day before the Ligonier Valley Police search.
Who the targets were and what law enforcement was looking for on Wednesday remains unknown, as the investigation is still ongoing and the warrants remain under seal.
“Homeland Security Investigations and the Pennsylvania State Police executed search warrants in Ligonier Township on Wednesday and a separate search warrant on Thursday of last week,” said a DHS spokesperson in an email to the Bulletin. “These actions are part of ongoing investigations.”
No further information was made available.
DHS Investigations is responsible for investigating transnational crime, including terrorism, narcotics smuggling, money laundering and human trafficking. The department employs 6,000 special agents.
Mark Sorice, Ligonier Valley Police Commission’s solicitor, said police Chief John Berger was the sole target during Thursday’s search. Both Berger’s personal cellphone and department issued vehicle were seized Thursday. The police vehicle is expected to be returned to the department later this week.
Trooper Steve Limani, the public information officer for the Greensburg PSP barracks, said Monday the state police are working with the DHS.
“Ultimately it will end up being our investigation,” Limani said.
No further information could be provided because the warrants are still under seal, Limani told the Bulletin. Search warrants can be sealed and kept from the public by a judge when the subject of the warrant is still under investigation.
If more information becomes available or an arrest is made, the state police will publish a press release, Limani said.
Sorice said he began an investigation into Berger’s actions and conduct while with the department Friday, with the help of other officers. As the investigation continues, Sorice may determine the need to bring in outside auditors, he said.
The police commission will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, where it is expected to officially name Assistant Chief Michael Matrunics as acting chief. Matrunics was previously the chief of police for Ligonier Township before the two departments merged in 2019.
Berger has been on administrative leave since Thursday. The police commission made the decision to place Berger on leave after a series of phone calls to commissioners for their input.
Sorice told the Bulletin yesterday that the police commission has been careful to not violate the state’s Sunshine Act as it deals with the fallout from last week’s raid.
So far, Berger has not made any public comments himself. In an emailed statement, Michael Ferguson, who is representing Berger, said it is “far too early to draw any conclusions.”
“At this point we do not have sufficient facts to comment on the investigation of the Ligonier (Valley) Police Department,” Ferguson wrote. “The scope and purpose of the investigation remains unclear.
The Ligonier Valley Police Commission will hold its meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.