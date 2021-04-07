Westmoreland County and Derry Borough officials remain in the idea phase of possible future development at Porcelain Park while additional funding is sought.
At Tuesday’s virtual council work session, borough secretary/treasurer Lori Latta told council that a few individuals have offered concepts for the property, but officials are not formally marketing the site since planning is in the preliminary phase.
One individual, Latta relayed to council, proposed using the Ralph Smith & Son Inc. building as a open market featuring farmers products, crafters and more. Placing a hydroponic nursery or garden on the property has also been discussed, she noted.
Acting council president Al Checca said officials are seeking additional grant funding to help redevelop the property.
According to the Westmoreland County website, the 19.3-acre, pad-ready Porcelain Park property offers three parcels with potential rail spur connection service provided by Norfolk Southern Railroad.
Roadway-related improvements to the property have been put on hold because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In fall 2019, Rachel Upadhyay of KU Resources Inc. updated council on the former long-since-closed industrial site and plans for roadways expected to be constructed on the property.
Upadhyay said previously that the proposed roadways, which would be a phased project, would connect from Third Street to underneath the bridge on Second Street. The base bid would construct a point on the existing roadway to a connection on Third Street. An alternate proposal would be to continue the connection to Third Street and finish the loop.
The property has restrictions on educational, recreational and residential use, among other uses. Aside from the roadways, Upadhyay said there is room at the site for five 10,000 square-foot buildings, a 5,000 square-foot building and two 20,000 square-foot buildings.
Borough officials said previously that having a plan in place for the roadways will help make the site more marketable and construction-ready for prospective businesses.
The development of the roadways will be funded through county-level grant funding, officials have said, with the borough only being responsible for road maintenance.
Also discussed at Tuesday’s meeting:
- Council said Chestnut Ridge VFW Post 444 Quartermaster Chris Johnston would like permission to create a brick and stone masonry memorial surrounding the flag pole along Veterans Memorial Bridge. The proposed structure, which would not be permanent, requires approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT);
- The U.S. Army 28th Infantry Division Band is looking to possibly perform a concert at 6:30 p.m. June 30 at Derry Community Park;
- Council received letters of interest from Chad Fabian and Grant Nicely for the interim mayor position. If appointed as interim mayor, Nicely must resign from council. In his letter, Nicely expressed interest in serving as mayor beyond an interim role;
- Citing safety concerns, Checca said the borough plans to obtain a demolition permit for the old pavilion at Derry Community Park. He added that an electrician will soon be on site to cut off power at the pavilion;
- Council thanked the borough’s public works crew, the Derry Railroad Days Committee and the Derry Volunteer Fire Company for their assistance with Saturday’s Easter Egg Hunt at Derry Community Park.
