A fire decimated Latrobe’s iconic Dainty Pastry Shoppe Thursday night, displacing a member of the Colaianne family who lived in an apartment above the family’s Depot Street bakery.
Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile said the call for the fire came in at approximately 9:26 p.m., and firefighters had it under control in about an hour, but were on scene for several hours.
The blaze started in a room containing electrical equipment and quickly spread, leading to a near-total loss, according to Brasile.
“It’s probably an 80-85% loss. We held it to the back of the building, but the whole back’s gone,” he said, adding that thankfully, no injuries were reported.
“If everybody comes home safe, that’s what matters.”
Amanda Wolfe, a member of the Colaianne family, said family members arrived at the scene shortly after the fire began and “just watched in awe.”
“The amount of smoke was unreal. My throat is still raw. The structure seems to be okay but the entire inside is a loss. Not sure when we’ll be allowed in to see what can be salvaged,” Wolfe said.
Brasile said the family was “very grateful” for the work of the firefighters who responded.
“The firemen were amazing,” Wolfe said.
The business is nearing its 75th anniversary, and it’s a staple of the local community, a place many people feel a connection to, Brasile said.
“I know even my mother used to work there years and years ago,” he said.
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is investigating and currently the official cause of the fire is considered undetermined, but it seems likely that it was “some type of electrical fire,” Brasile said.
“We don’t know what happened up there. David Colaianne, who lives in the apartment, he said he heard a big bang before the fire,” Brasile said, noting that West Penn Power shut down power to the whole block during the incident, which led to another resident of an apartment at the site, a woman, being forced to temporarily leave her home.
The fire marshal is planning to return on Monday to continue the investigation, according to Brasile, who added that the loss is currently estimated at approximately $800,000.
The flames inside were so hot that they actually twisted a steel beam in the structure, he said, which usually occurs when the fire temperature is 1,000 degrees or higher.
Battling the blaze was made considerably more dangerous by relentless thunderstorms Thursday night, he said.
“The lightning is bad for us because we have all those aerial devices, like the ladder trucks. They’re grounded, but there’s always that potential for someone standing around the truck to get hit. It’s like a lightning rod in a storm,” Brasile noted. “The rain actually helped us because it keeps us cooler, but there’s always a concern with lightning. It’s a danger for first responders, when you’re using water to fight a fire, since water is one of the best conductors you’re going to get, and we were all wet and standing in water.”
There was also some concern that the fire could spread to adjacent buildings, as they are all tightly packed together, but Brasile said crews used fans to help deter smoke and flames from spreading to the other structures.
“It was a good effort by all who were there,” he said.
In addition to the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department, other fire departments and companies that responded included Lloydsville, Bradenville, Crabtree, Derry, Youngstown, New Alexandria, Greensburg, Southwest Greensburg, Ligonier, Bovard, Mount Pleasant, Calumet and Dry Ridge. Brasile said other fire departments, such as Pleasant Unity’s, normally would have helped but were already busy responding to another incident at the Speedway gas station along Route 30 in the Mountain View area.
