The mother of a Ligonier Valley Middle School seventh-grader who reported a teacher inappropriately touched her last month said she is frustrated with how the school district has handled its investigation.
The mother and her daughter both spoke to the Bulletin two weeks ago about what allegedly took place inside the classroom. For their privacy the Bulletin is not publishing their names. The Bulletin is also not publishing the name of the teacher as criminal charges have not been filed and an internal, school district investigation has not yet been completed. The Bulletin emailed the teacher on Feb. 9, seeking comments, but did not receive a response from the teacher. The Bulletin also tried to reach the teacher by telephone, but a phone number previously associated with him was not a current listing.
The 12-year-old girl said toward the end of the class period on Jan. 11, she was sitting on a classroom floor with her legs crossed, doing group work on an iPad, when the teacher sat down beside her.
The teacher allegedly talked with the student then, before standing, rubbed up and down on her thigh for a few seconds and called her “sweetheart,” she said. The teacher’s hand was up her thigh high enough to be about 2 or 3 inches away from her vagina, she said.
As the bell rang, the student headed out of the classroom, frustrated and scared by what she claimed had just taken place.
“I definitely did not feel good,” she said during a phone interview with the Bulletin. She was accompanied by her mother when she met with the Bulletin.
The two students in her small group did not see what happened; one was talking with another teacher and the other was on her opposite side, she said. But a different student in the classroom, who spoke with the Bulletin, witnessed the alleged incident, while sitting at her desk.
Together, the 12-year-old and her classmate who had witnessed the incident, told a teacher what had just happened and the 12-year-old girl was sent to the principal’s office to make a report.
In a phone interview with Superintendent Tim Kantor on Feb. 6, he said the district is following all of its procedures for when an allegation is brought forth against a teacher. Along with opening its own investigation, the district made a report through the state’s ChildLine abuse reporting center and the Ligonier Valley Police Department.
“The district is committed to maintaining a safe, positive learning environment for all people,” Kantor said. “We take all reports seriously, and we do follow our policies and reporting requirements and investigating to conclude final determinations.”
But on Jan. 27, LVSD Title IX Coordinator Ed Moran initially told the parents the LVPD and ChildLine investigations yielded no findings, according to the parents. In a text message later that day, Moran said he believed the police were waiting for the CYS investigation.
A criminal investigation was opened with the LVPD a day after the incident.
A second interview between CYS, the LVPD and the student was conducted on Feb. 6 at A Child’s Place. Both agencies also interviewed the witness for the first time last week.
That investigation is wrapping up but still open, according to LVPD Chief John Berger. A text message between the mother and the case worker for CYS showed their investigation was not completed yet.
Berger could not confirm if the investigation found the teacher had actually touched the student because it is still open.
According to Kantor, its investigation into the Jan. 11 incident is still open although Moran has already determined it did not meet the Title IX definition of sexual harassment.
Kantor said the definition of sexual harassment as written in the Title IX policy sets a “high bar” to meet. National advocates for Title IX reform and youth advocacy groups have pushed for changes put in place during the Trump administration.
This year, the Biden administration is expected to announce updated guidelines, as first reported in USA Today. Changes include expanding the definition of sexual harassment and lowering the bar as to what schools will be required to investigate.
The district is still determining whether any other district policies were violated and the case will remain open while outside agencies are also investigating, Kantor said.
Twelve days after she lodged her complaint, the 12-year-old’s mother, disappointed in the district’s handling, sent an email to the superintendent and board of directors on Jan. 23 outlining their concerns. The text of the email was also published in the LVSD Parents Facebook Group.
In the email, the mother asked why the teacher was not placed on administrative leave while the investigation was ongoing. She told the Bulletin they received no response to this email. Instead, Paulina Burns, the middle school principal who took the girl’s initial verbal report, emailed the mother on Feb. 1. Burns wrote to the mother that the school had adjusted scheduling, keeping the student and teacher away from one another. The district also offered counseling and check-ins with the student as part of supportive measures offered to all students who make a harassment complaint, Burn’s email said.
The district is also required to do an employment check with past employers under Act 168 of 2014 to uncover any previous allegations of abuse or sexual misconduct during previous employment. The act was put in place to eliminate a district’s ability to “pass the trash” – allowing a teacher under investigation to resign and move to another school system.
The parents of the student told the Bulletin that they asked for a copy of their daughter’s complaint when it was reported to Burns.
So far, the district has refused to provide them a copy of the complaint, claiming it is part of the investigative record and cannot be released. But when the Bulletin asked about the parents’ concerns, Kantor said, discussing complaints in general, that they can either be written or verbal, and complaint forms for verbal reports are not filled out unless they are assessed to meet the Title IX definitions and a formal complaint is filed.
District Policy 103 lays out the guidelines for harassment and sexual harassment against learners, which is how the district refers to its students. In the Title IX Sexual Harassment Procedures, an attachment to Policy 103 it states, “Verbal reports shall be documented by the Title IX Coordinator or employee receiving the report using the Discrimination / Sexual Harassment / Bullying / Hazing / Dating Violence / Retaliation Report Form.”
Kantor said accusers are not provided any documentation that someone in the district has taken their complaint. Such a practice could leave victims with no proof anyone received their concerns.
Along with documenting the allegations on the Sexual Harassment Report form, complainants are to be provided with supportive measures and explained how they can make a formal complaint. Both the student and her parents said no one ever brought up what a formal complaint is or how to file one.
A formal complaint initiates a grievance process for investigating claims of sexual harassment, establishing required actions and timeframes for the school’s investigation. This action can be initiated by either the student, the student’s parent or the Title IX Coordinator if they determine it is warranted. The complainant would need to sign the Formal Complaint form which is one of the last few pages of the Discrimination / Sexual Harassment / Bullying / Hazing / Dating Violence / Retaliation Report Form.
The district could not comment on whether it actually did explain and provide an opportunity to file a formal complaint or if a written report was filed because the matter is ongoing, Kantor said.
Since August 2020, the district has received four allegations, including this past January’s, which were investigated for sexual harassment – three from students about a teacher’s inappropriate actions and one from a teacher about a student’s actions. The data about the allegations was provided by Kantor in a Jan. 31 email.
None were found to meet the definition of sexual harassment and no formal complaints were filed. All incidents were investigated through other policies or agencies, according to Kantor.
As for the supportive measures offered by the district, the teacher has been pulled from the classroom while the student is there. District-provided counseling was turned down by the student and her family because they did not trust discussing the matter while the district is still investigating, the mother said.
The twice-a-week check-ins with the student to see how they are doing had stopped almost two weeks ago, according to the student. On Sunday, the mother told the Bulletin that her daughter had a five-minute check-in with the middle school assistant principal on Feb. 10.
The Bulletin reached out to both Burns and Kantor on Thursday to confirm the check-ins stopped during those two weeks but did not receive a response.
Ligonier Valley Middle School parents on Facebook have asked why they were never informed about these investigations. Although the district has never notified parents in the past, the district must handle each situation as unique and with care, Kantor said.
“I think we also have some privacy issues with that, you know, commenting on active investigations and personnel and discipline information,” he said. “I think that goes into it and I think I’m also obligated to protect the employees also from unsubstantiated allegations.
“We would go off the advice of the solicitor of how much we can share and how much we can’t share.”
Since the letter to district officials was published on Facebook, many have taken to social media claiming the district typically hides these sorts of matters from the public.
Kantor pushed back on what he described as rumors on social media.
“But I know that there’s other things that are out there on social media, aside from this incident, a lot of recent allegations that were shared over social media and I’d like to say that most of them are inaccurate or just plain untrue,” Kantor said. “And one of the problems that happens when there’s irresponsible posts is that it’s a lot harder to distinguish what’s fact or fiction for parents, for learners, for everybody.”
Many parents, some wearing shirts that read “Stand Up” are expected to attend today’s committee of the whole and regular meeting. The shirts are to show support for any victim of sexual misconduct. The meetings will be held at the high school at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.
The seventh-grader said she did not want to go back to school while the teacher is still there. The incident has left her feeling “less than (herself),” she said.
Despite the district’s findings that the incident did not meet the definition of sexual harassment, the student’s mother wants to see more done.
“I’m not out for blood, I’m protecting my daughter,” she said.
