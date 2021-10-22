Despite an ongoing pandemic, Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation (GLPR) programs haven’t suffered much in 2021. At Thursday’s GLPR commission meeting, board treasurer Dan Hennessy said a large number of programs have done “very well” this year and outperformed conservative budget projections made because of uncertainty tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the programs that exceeded projections, he said, included art programs, golf, gymnastics, indoor aquatics, tennis and a volleyball clinic. Additionally, Hennessy noted that summer day camp and soccer had historically strong participation numbers, while Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool income was robust and senior citizen programs have begun to pick up, including a recent bus trip.
One GLPR program that officials hope will gain some traction is dek hockey, which Hennessy said is only “running 50% of budget” this year.
GLPR received a financial boost this year from COVID-19 grant funding along the recreational organization merger between the City of Latrobe, Unity Township, the Greater Latrobe School District and Youngstown Borough. The 10-year agreement to reunite the Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Commission and Unity Township was finalized earlier this year, which had worked as separate recreation entities since the end of 2014, when the township’s agreement as part of the regional recreational commission expired.
“Our net income line is pretty healthy this year when you add COVID grants, as well as Unity Township being back in. Cash reserves are pretty healthy as well,” Hennessy said.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, the board approved to authorize GLPR Director Craig Shevchik to purchase several pieces of equipment at a cost not to exceed $50,000. Planned purchases, he said, include a new mower, a larger mower dek, a leaf vacuum and snow removal-related equipment.
“With the lack of staffing we have, we need to make sure we have good equipment and the right equipment for the job,” Shevchik said.
Hennessy suggested the organization create a monthly equipment reserve to help to plan for future purchases and protect against the life expectancy of major items such as tractors, trucks, cabs and more. He noted that GLPR had a similar reserve account in the past.
“You should be setting a certain number of dollars aside, so when you do need to purchase equipment, you actually have the money in a piggy bank or whatever you want to call it, in a restricted account,” he told the commission.
Also discussed at Thursday’s meeting:
- Shevchik said flyers for the 2021 Turkey Trot will soon be mailed out and also sent electronically. The annual Thanksgiving Day event will be available in both in-person and virtual formats, though he noted a race route has yet to be finalized;
- Tickets for the annual Comedy Night — set for Jan. 22, 2022, at Huber Hall in Latrobe — are now available. Tickets are $25 apiece for the event, which Shevchik said is the organization’s second biggest fundraiser;
- Shevchik said GLPR workers plan to start the process of winterizing bathrooms, the pool, small playgrounds and other park facilities;
- Shevchik said issues with the flow of the baby pool led to the cancellation of this year’s Pooches in the Pool event. Repair costs have not been determined, he added;
- Shevchik said GLPR recently received a new sign for the popular pickleball courts, to help players be aware of the game’s rules and to ensure they are sharing the courts;
- Shevchik said My First Kick soccer at Unity Township municipal complex had 15 sign-ups;
- Shevchik said camp day surveys were sent to 72 email addresses and 15 responses were received;
- The commission held an executive session following the meeting related to personnel.
