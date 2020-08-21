The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic isn't about to stop the Latrobe Turkey Trot.
The annual Thanksgiving Day staple, in its 26th year, plans to continue this fall with an in-person race and a virtual option for those who can't make it to the event.
Craig Shevchik, director of Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation, which organizes the 5K run/walk, said the 2020 event is set for Nov. 26 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
"We're going to try to do something live," he said following Thursday's Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation Commission meeting.
Because of current pandemic-related state guidelines, Shevchik said the organization will limit the number of participants to 250 people. Last year's event, which included a virtual option for the first time, featured more than 1,100 participants.
"If that's the limitation, we can be creative with start times. There will be virtual option again for people." he said.
No matter the size of the race, Shevchik said the event will have social distancing and participants will be asked to wear masks at least for a portion of the run/walk. He said event organizers are looking into staggered start times to cut down on crowding at the beginning of the race.
"Right now, if we did the (race) in waves, they would start with a mask on and then they would be able to take the mask off as they go," he said.
Additionally, he said the organization likely wouldn't hold an awards ceremony and is considering the use of both concession stands for participants to pick up packets. Distributing packets using a drive-thru system has also been discussed.
"We have been thinking about what we can modify and adjust," he said.
Shevchik said he plans to attend Greensburg's Freedom 5K next month to see how that race, even though it is smaller than the popular Turkey Trot, fares amid a pandemic.
"It gives us some normalcy and the (Turkey Trot) is some people's Thanksgiving tradition," he said of the annual race. "You want to keep that alive."
For updates on this year's Turkey Trot, visit the Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation website at http://www.latroberecreation.org/
In other business:
- Shevchik said the organization will be providing youth recreation opportunities this fall, including soccer and dek hockey. Interested persons can visit the parks and recreation website to register;
- Shevchik thanked Lester Sutton and Brown Brothers Tree Service in Ligonier for helping remove a number of trees in the city's parks;
- Shevchik is hopeful that installation of new playground equipment at First Ward and Memorial Drive will begin within the next two weeks;
- The Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool has had a strong summer to date, Shevchik noted. The pool is averaging 117 participants per day this season compared to 88 daily participants in 2019.
