Derry woman to celebrate 104th birthday

Mary Maffe of Derry Borough is celebrating her 104th birthday today, Feb. 11.
Mary was born in West Derry in 1917, the second of 12 children, and has six surviving siblings.
She lives in the home she and her husband, Felix, built in the 1940s.
Her family includes daughters, Brenda, Judi and Diana; her son, Jim and his wife, Mitzie; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Mary enjoys coloring to pass the time and family that visits every day.
