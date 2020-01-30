A Derry Borough woman charged last year, along with her sister, with 279 counts of animal cruelty and related offenses could have her record expunged after serving one year on probation.
Diana Dillon-Smith on Wednesday entered the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program for first-time, non-violent offenders. Admission into the diversionary program isn’t considered an admission of guilt. Dillon-Smith will be eligible to have her criminal record expunged upon successfully completing the one-year probation term ordered Wednesday by Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani.
Defense attorney Jason Huska said Dillon-Smith agreed to the probation term but maintains her innocence.
Dillon-Smith and her sister, Faun Dillon, were each initially charged with 32 counts apiece of three different neglect of animal offenses, 18 counts of another neglect charge, 32 counts each of two different animal cruelty offenses and 15 counts each of two aggravated cruelty to animals charges.
The charges came after humane officers were alerted in November 2018 regarding concerns about treatment of animals at the property along Route 982 in Derry Township a little more than a mile north of the Derry Township Agricultural Fairgrounds.
Dillon-Smith did not live at the property, Huska noted. Prosecutors said Dillon-Smith was charged in the case investigators determined she owned some of the animals found at the property and was listed in veterinarian records as being responsible for their care.
Humane officers from All But Forgotten Humane Rescue in North Huntingdon Township accompanied by a state trooper served a warrant on the property on Nov. 27, 2018, finding multiple horses described in the affidavit as thin or emaciated in a barn that was “full of feces, urine and debris,” and an upper pasture where “mud was deep and horses had a rough time walking.”
According to the affidavit, officers found multiple horses in poor health, a pony with its hair matted to the skin and burrs matted to its tail with frostbitten ears and swelled feet, a donkey whose hooves were overgrown and curling upward.
Three dogs were found locked in a barn loft and another in an outdoor kennel with a frozen, dirty water bowl and no food, Perri wrote.
Inside a mobile home, officers found four dogs in a closed bedroom and another amid full garbage bags, along with as many as a dozen cats or kittens, according to the affidavit. Some of the dogs were emaciated and all were infested with fleas, while most of the cats and kittens had eye and nasal discharge, according to the affidavit. Debris, garbage, urine and feces covered the floors inside and outside of the property, Perri wrote.
Animals taken from the property were treated and placed in foster homes.
As a condition of her probation, Dillon-Smith is not permitted to own animals other than two dogs that are already in her care and that were not among the animals rescued from the Derry Township property. She will be subject to periodic inspections by humane officers during her probation term as well.
Criminal charges still remain against Dillon, who now lives in Michigan.
She was previously charged with animal cruelty in 2016 after humane officers seized four horses from her farm and allegedly found a fifth horse dead on the property. Those charges were dropped after the humane officer involved in evaluating the animals seized from her property in that case was unable to testify for medical reasons.
Assistant Westmoreland County District Attorney Michael Pacek said when the charges were dropped that the humane officer, who has since died, was “the only witness we have to support the initial allegation of neglect,” in the 2016 case.
