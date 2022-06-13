State police at Greensburg and the Westmoreland County Coroner’s office report investigating a fatal crash Saturday, June 11, at 12:30 a.m.
According to the report, 61-year-old Karen L. Botteicher of Shankle Way, Derry Borough, was the driver and lone occupant of a GMC Envoy traveling north on Humphrey Road near Hickory Drive in Hempfield Township.
A Ford F-350, traveling south on Humphrey Road, crossed the center line into the opposite lane of travel and collided with Botteicher’s vehicle.
The driver of the Ford F-350 has not been identified.
Deputy Coroner Cara L. Shaffer pronounced Botteicher dead at the scene. It is unknown at this time if speed and/or cellphone use was a factor in the crash. Botteicher was not utilizing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.
