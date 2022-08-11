A Derry Borough woman is out on bond after being charged with animal cruelty leading to the death of her pit bull.
Court records show a bondsman posted bail for Destiny F. Witherspoon, 25, on Aug. 9, after she was arraigned and held in the Westmoreland County Prison on a $25,000 bond Friday.
Derry Police on July 29 spoke with a woman who was concerned about Witherspoon’s brown and white pit bull, Dallas. She told police Witherspoon had left for a trip on July 24, leaving her two other pets with a sitter. The woman, who had access to Witherspoon’s home two houses down from the police station on 2nd Avenue, told police she found the dog dead in the basement.
Derry Police officers Amber Noel and Sgt. Doug Sam went to Witherspoon’s home and found Dallas latched in a crate in the basement surrounded by garbage bags. Inside the crate were several empty bowls along with one bowl of food, according to the criminal complaint.
Noel noted the dog appeared to be deceased for several days as it was bloated and infested with insects.
The Derry Volunteer Fire Department assisted with removing Dallas due to the amount of trash making it difficult to find an exit to remove the dog, Noel noted in the affidavit.
A veterinarian performed an autopsy on Dallas and found no food in the dog’s stomach or digestive tract, indicative of death from dehydration and lack of veterinary care, according to the complaint. The dog’s bladder was also empty. The veterinarian did find foreign objects in the stomach along with lacerations in his esophagus. The criminal complaint also noted Dallas’ body was “filthy and his nails were very overgrown.”
Witherspoon was charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal, all felonies, along with summary offenses of not having a dog license and rabies vaccination.
Witherspoon is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing 10 a.m. Aug. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.