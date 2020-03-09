A Derry Borough woman is behind bars after police allege she physically abused a 23-month-old toddler and smoked crack cocaine while holding the child.
Crystal Nicole Steele, 28, was arraigned Thursday before Magisterial District Judge L. Anthony Bompiani on charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, reckless endangerment, harassment, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $275,000 bond.
Authorities received a tip on Feb. 28 through the state child abuse hotline alleging that Steele had abused the child at her Ryan Street home in Derry Borough.
According to court documents, the tipster said that Steele had struck the child on the head, body and shoulders and that she “pulled the child’s arm behind the victim’s head and the child was screaming and … hearing a ‘pop’ come from the child’s shoulder, causing the child to scream even more.”
Tpr. Jacob Feryus wrote in the affidavit of probable cause that the person who called the child abuse hotline had done so after Steele ignored his requests to take the child for medical treatment.
According to the affidavit, Steele eventually took the child to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and the child was transferred to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh because of multiple injuries.
A pediatrician at the hospital told police the child had suffered a broken arm and multiple bruises, according to court documents, and doctors also told police they had discovered traces of cocaine in the child’s blood.
Steele had told investigators the child had suffered the injuries from a fall, but, according to court documents, pediatricians told police that the multiple injuries all over the child’s body “gave all indications it was child abuse.”
According to the affidavit, Steele admitted to smoking crack cocaine while holding the child, and to repeatedly striking the child after smoking the drug on Feb. 27.
A second witness told police he had seen Steele smoke crack cocaine while holding the child in her lap, Feryus wrote.
Steele is schedule to appear for a preliminary hearing March 18 before Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.