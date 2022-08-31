After years of waiting, Derry Volunteer Fire Company’s new engine rescue truck arrived Aug. 26, making it the first new truck for the department since 1994.

The red, white and chrome truck from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton, Wisconsin, has turned a lot of heads the limited amount of times it’s been on the road. It also has the department’s members wanting to get in and try it out.

