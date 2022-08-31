After years of waiting, Derry Volunteer Fire Company’s new engine rescue truck arrived Aug. 26, making it the first new truck for the department since 1994.
The red, white and chrome truck from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton, Wisconsin, has turned a lot of heads the limited amount of times it’s been on the road. It also has the department’s members wanting to get in and try it out.
“They’re like kids at Christmas,” fire Chief Josh Campbell said.
A lot of work has gone on for years so the department could buy a new truck. The nearly $1 million truck would not have been possible without the community’s generosity, Campbell said. The truck is a symbol of the hard work everyone put in to make it a reality and the generosity of the community.
“This is possible because of the gun bashes, fish fries, sub sales,” Campbell said. “It’s because of the guy who gives us $20 and says he doesn’t want any, just wants to make a donation.”
Even though it is still weeks from responding to its first call – equipment needs to be fitted and firefighters need training on its operation – the truck has become a point of pride for the department.
“It’s been exciting,” Campbell said of the truck’s arrival. “This truck has definitely provided a morale boost.”
Along with community and member support, Campbell said the department received invaluable help from Cyle Sheaffer, a sales manager for Glick Fire Equipment Company. Sheaffer was “incredibly beneficial” to Derry VFC, who showed pictures and drawings of every aspect of the truck to the committee, ensuring it was built for Derry, Campbell said.
“Everything about this truck has its purpose for us and Derry,” Campbell said.
When members of the truck committee visited the Pierce Manufacturing facility a few weeks ago, their final inspection made sure everything from the paint to shelving was correct. Campbell said Pierce fixed every small issue it had before sending it off to Derry.
The company sent the truck with more extra truck graphics that were printed in the wrong shade of blue. Even though the difference is hard to spot until you hold the two side-by-side, Campbell said giving the company $5,000 in vehicle graphics for a small mistake shows one of the reasons the department ordered its truck through Pierce Manufacturing.
“We went with Pierce because their trucks last a long time and they have a high-quality product,” Campbell said.
The new truck has an independent suspension to make for a smoother ride when called out as well as the short wheelbase, making it easier to navigate the narrow streets.
Capt. Steve Kozar, who has been with Derry VFC for almost 20 years, easily navigated the borough’s and township’s narrow streets and country roads Tuesday evening.
“There is a lot of new equipment in here and there is a learning curve like with all new equipment,” Kozar said.
The truck still has that new smell but it won’t last long after its first fire call or the first time members climb into it with wet gear, Kozar said.
As an engine rescue truck, the fire apparatus comes equipped with a 500-gallon water tank. Water pumps on the truck are able to hook up to fire hydrants and push water out at a rate of 1,500 gallons a minute.
New hoses will be added to the truck, and all of the fire company’s trucks thanks to a federal grant it received last year. The department and seven other local volunteer fire departments will soon be outfitted with new radios thanks to a nearly $800,000 grant awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency two weeks ago.
Still, the department has continued upkeep costs looming in the near future including updating breathing apparatuses for its three trucks, which will cost $144,000 so long as costs don’t continue to rise, Campbell said.
“A fire company is run no different than a business,” Campbell said. “We are always looking for grants, looking for every dollar we can get.”
Campbell said members of the community will be able to check out the new fire truck at the Derry Railroad Days Sept. 17-18. The fire department will be selling hot dogs and hamburgers.
A more formal event will be held at a later date, Campbell said. Updates on the truck and that event will be shared through the department’s Facebook page.
Campbell said he is “lucky” to have the members he has who will benefit greatly from the new truck.
“I got a good team and they work their tails off,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.