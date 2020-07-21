State police are searching for information after a Derry Township woman was killed early Monday morning by a gunshot from outside her home that struck her as she slept.
According to information released by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office, multiple gunshots were fired outside a home on the 200 block of Pandora Road around 4 a.m., and a bullet penetrated the home and struck Tracy M. Squib, 52, while she was asleep in her bed.
Squib was transported to the emergency department at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by a physician at 4:54 a.m.
An autopsy performed by Dr. Cyril H. Wecht and Pathology Associates determined Squib died of a gunshot wound to the thorax. Her death was ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office.
Tpr. Steve Limani said three other people were in the home when Squib was shot, and all were sleeping at the time of the shooting.
“Our hearts and thoughts are with the family right now as we work really diligently to find out exactly what transpired that caused Tracy to lose her life,” Limani told WTAE-TV (Channel 4).
“I did have a chance to talk to the family,” Limani told WPXI-TV (Channel 11). “They’re grieving. This is an incredible tragedy for them.”
Squib was an elementary school teacher at Grace Bible Academy in Bradenville.
“Tracy, she was full of life,” Grace Bible Church pastor Jason Losier told KDKA-TV (Channel 2). “It’s senseless and needless and it’s like this bright light was snuffed out.”
Losier said he learned of Squib’s death from her daughter. Losier said Squib’s two children told him to tell reporters that “we had the best mom in the world.”
State police are seeking information, especially from anyone who lives in the area or owns a business nearby. Limani asked anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area, especially between 3 and 4 a.m. Monday, to contact state police. “We do have some physical evidence,” Limani told WPXI. “We’re just hoping that maybe we get somebody to come forward that might have information or some other pieces of the puzzle that could help us put this together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.