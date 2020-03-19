The Derry Township Supervisors announced this week that the township will no longer take recyclable items in the two 30-yard containers behind the gates at the township building after Wednesday, March 18.
Recyclable items include plastic, cans and cardboard. The township will still accept papers in the bins at the front parking area.
Chairman Vince DeCario said the supervisors have previously discussed the measure for several months because residents throw garbage into the recyclable containers. But the biggest reason now is safety of the township residents as it pertains to current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“That’s what made up our mind,” DeCario said. “Safety is more important than anything.”
Several times last year — most recently in September and November — DeCario told residents that they can’t place glass or plastic bags into the recycling containers. He has warned that if it keeps up, the township will remove the containers. DeCario said it costs on average about $10,000 per year and roughly $350 per container when emptied.
“We’ve been talking about it and it has been getting better at times,” DeCario said. “But then we discussed it again (recently) and said that we’re not taking any chances, especially when safety is more important than anything. When safety came up, that was it. That’s why we’re doing it.”
DeCario cited safety of the township’s workers and elderly population in regards to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“This was the ending point,” DeCario said. “Safety ... that was it. Guys are loading stone and people are pulling in and out of there all day long.”
DeCario said that residents can still burn cardboard on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. He added that residents can take cans to the City of Latrobe’s transfer station.
DeCario also said that Waste Management and Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling also accept recyclables. Westmoreland Cleanways posted Monday that the center will be operating with limited hours and service during the coronavirus crisis. Visit www.westmorelandcleanways.org for additional information.
Also Tuesday, the Derry Township Supervisors closed the township office for in-person visits to the municipal building because of the ongoing COVID-19 threat to public health and safety.
All correspondence and interactions should be done by phone, calling 724-694-8835 or electronic means at derrytownship@comcast.net. The status of the next supervisors’ meeting April 7 has yet to be determined.
“Right now, it’s too early to tell,” DeCario said. “We’ll know more after this two-week period. As of now, no one is allowed in the building. We have it locked and anything must be done by phone or electronic means.”
