The Derry Township Supervisors reminded residents on Tuesday that it only accepts newspapers and magazines for recycling in green bins at the township municipal building located along Route 982.
Chairman Vince DeCario said that Westmoreland Cleanways will be reopening on Monday, May 11, at its new location at 355 Pleasant Unity-Mutual Road in Unity Township.
“They can bring recycling there if they wish,” DeCario said.
“We had a lot of phone calls from residents, asking what to do with their recycling.”
DeCario also suggested recycling pickup through Westmoreland Services or Waste Management.
“Waste Management picks up recycling twice a month and Westmoreland once a month,” DeCario said. “Call the office and we’ll give you the phone number. You can also find it on our website.”
The supervisors announced in March that it would no longer take recyclable items in the two 30-yard containers behind the gates at the township building. Recyclable items include plastic, cans and cardboard. The township will still accept papers in the bins at the front parking area.
“We have the bins (at the township building) to put recycling in, and then Waste Management picks it up twice a month,” DeCario said. “We have a schedule on our website, and Westmoreland Services picks it up the first Friday of the month. We got a lot of calls after the last meeting, and we’re trying to tell residents that we’re not putting the dumpsters back.”
Also on Tuesday, the supervisors approved a resolution, implementing an act relating to property tax relief.
DeCario explained that residents have an extension until Aug. 31 for a 2% discount on their taxes because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. That’s a change from the original April 30 deadline. Taxpayers also have until the end of 2020 to pay property taxes without penalty.
“We’re following what (Westmoreland County) did,” DeCario said. “Now, you can pay taxes until Dec. 31, 2020 … you have the rest of the year to pay taxes without reduction or penalties.”
The supervisors also approved a revised cooperation agreement between the township and the Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department of Bradenville because of a business entity name change from the Derry Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 of Bradenville.
DeCario said the change was needed because of funding for a planned new fire station. The station — the only one currently in operation throughout the township — was recently awarded nearly $750,000 to construct the new building on School Street in Bradenville.
“The state wanted to make sure everything was correct, and they wanted everything to be the same for the grant,” DeCario said. “They wanted everything to match.”
DeCario added that People’s Natural Gas recently mailed a questionnaire to residents of Bradenville if they’re interested in getting natural gas in their home or business. The offer is open for any resident from Route 982 to at least Westmoreland because of the planned new station.
“It’s just to remind people,” DeCario said. “If people are interested, it would be a good idea for them to fill it out because the more interest, the better. If you want natural gas, fill it out and get it in.”
Also on Tuesday, the supervisors approved a settlement of a tax appeal for a combined fair market value of $700,000. DeCario said the property is a factory near Derry Area High School, adding that the district previously approved the settlement.
The supervisors also accepted road material bids advertised and awarded to the lowest responsible bidder. Low bids went to Connellsville-based Hanson Aggregates, Derry Stone & Lime Company Inc. of Latrobe, for anti-skid, and Derry Construction Co. Inc., for superpave.
The supervisors also:
- Approved an ordinance vacating a paper street, located in the Edgar Hill plan of Hillside. A paper street appears on maps, but has not been built;
- Noted that the township’s playground program is canceled this year because of the pandemic
“Unfortunately, we have to cancel the summer playground program this year because of COVID-19,” DeCario said.
- Reminded that the burning schedule in the township is Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. only.
“A lot of times, people burn whenever they want, and say that they don’t know what days you can burn,” DeCario said.
Approved the Richardson subdivision off Traction Avenue, which has been approved by the county department of planning and development. Approval of the plan does not constitute acceptance of the streets as dedicated and laid out until they are developed to the township’s specifications at which time formal written notice of acceptance of dedication will be delivered by the supervisors to the developer.
