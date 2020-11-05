The Derry Township Supervisors presented a balanced budget during Wednesday’s regular meeting.
Chairman Vince DeCario said the 2021 budget is $3,463,350 — about $128,500 less than the 2020 spending plan. The supervisors have been able to balance the budget without a tax increase for more than a decade, including the last 17 years DeCario has served.
The millage rate remains at 3.0 and the budget will be available for public inspection during normal office hours until Tuesday, Dec. 1, at which time formal adoption will take place.
The general fund is $89,851 and capital improvement Act 13 impact fee fund at $617,619, putting total estimated cash balances at $945,607. The estimated fund balance at the end of the year is at $911,908, and liquid fuels are at $238,137.
DeCario said the budget was a little more conservative for the upcoming year, less than the current budget mainly because the township received less for Act 13 impact fee fund and liquid fuels.
Last year, the township received $880,603 for impact fee funds, which is a little more than $260,000 more than supervisors anticipate receiving in 2021.
“Last year we got less (for Act 13) and it was the same thing for liquid fuels,” DeCario said. “We get an estimate each year for liquid fuels, and that’s what we go by. Who knows what it’s going to be this year? But those were the two big items for revenues.”
DeCario said the township’s figures for Earned Income Tax and Local Service Tax are about 5% less than previous years because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The township’s Earned Income Taxes are at $1,350,000, the real estate taxes are $384,500 and Local Service taxes at $220,000.
“We were fortunate because (of COVID-19), a lot of people had already paid their taxes, and we had 90% of it by July,” supervisor David Slifka said. “It really didn’t affect us, and we were able to get close to what we got in previous years. It could’ve been worse.”
On the expenditure side, the supervisors spent a little less on major equipment purchases and road materials like paving and seal coating. The supervisors expect to have a surplus of about $300,000 in road materials because of COVID-19.
“We didn’t know what was going to happen … we didn’t know what direction we were going to go (because of COVID-19), so we said that we’re going to cut back, and now in this year’s budget, we have that leftover,” DeCario said. “We could’ve been down 20% (in local taxes) instead of 5%, and then what? We can’t go spending money we don’t have because once it’s done, it’s done. We did what we had to do, but we definitely cut back on paving and seal coating. Hopefully, next year we can get that back up and do more of what we want.”
Also on Wednesday, the supervisors approved a payment of $11,500 to Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) for the purchase of land to construct a bioretention pond.
The motion was previously approved last year, but Wednesday’s agreement made it official.
The EWCTC building is located on a 54.7-acre property in Derry Township, and last year, EWCTC, sold a portion of the school’s land to the township. The 2.25-acre portion of land was sold to the township for $11,500. The portion of land sold is an unoccupied wooded area, not currently utilized for educational purposes by EWCTC.
Township officials are in the process of constructing a stormwater bioretention pond, utilizing that 2.25-acre piece, in addition to another acre of land owned by the township. The purpose of the retention pond is to capture and filter stormwater from the Terney Plan of homes, lowering runoff volume and rate control for flows into Sulphur Run, a waterway prone to flooding in the lower reaches of Derry Township and the City of Latrobe.
“We made the agreement (in the past), but it was never completed, as far as the county and the paperwork, approving the lot lines and subdivision,” Slifka said. “We now have this agreement.”
The supervisors also approved the Ligonier Stone and Lime Company’s proposed road plan off of Route 217, subject to the execution of a developer’s agreement. Supervisor Jim Prohaska said the road will be a mining road for Ligonier Stone and Lime, and it could be finished before winter. It will be used for access onto Route 217, but it could eventually become potential development for housing in the future.
“We’re going to put in a township road with a cul-de-sac for potential future development,” Prohaska said.
The supervisors also announced leaf collection dates as Nov. 6 and Nov. 13. No grass clippings or branches will be accepted, and only paper, biodegradable bags can be used. The supervisors also noted the removal of unlicensed and non-inspected vehicles within the township.
“We’re always looking to get them off the road and out of the township,” DeCario said.
DeCario also reminded residents to remove vehicles and portable basketball hoops off roads and rights-of-way.
“Take them off the roads, so the workers can get in and plow the snow,” DeCario said.
The supervisors also approved:
- The local share assessment agreement of $1,102.50, the same amount as last year with the Westmoreland County Transit Authority. The agreement runs from July 1 to June 30, 2021. The figure is based on population, population density and number of bus trips in each community.
- Kelly, Sparber, White and Associates, LLC, for accounting and payroll services for 2021;
- The Proffitt subdivision on Pizza Barn Road, Ext., and the Clevenger subdivision No. 3 on Matt Dales Road, both contingent upon approval of the Westmoreland County Department of Planning. Approval of the plans do not constitute acceptance of the streets as dedicated and laid out until they are developed to the township’s specifications at which time formal written notice of acceptance of dedication will be delivered by the supervisors to the developer.
