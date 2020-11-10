The Derry Township Supervisors have issued a burn ban in the township, effective immediately.
The ban includes burn barrels, recreational fires, fire pits, burning on the ground and brush fires. When the dry weather ends, the ban will be lifted, according to township code enforcement officer Terry Giannini.
During the burn ban, any resident burning any type of illegal fire will be subject to a non-traffic citation.
