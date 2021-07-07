The Derry Township Supervisors on Tuesday heard from some township residents seeking a way to turn down the volume on new outdoor "family entertainment park" near New Derry that features live music and food trucks on Friday and Saturday nights.
Gary and Johanna Sheppard and Gary Gruska complained of excessive noise levels from performances at The 501, a new venue just off Pittsburgh Street near Longview Trailer Park.
The 501 held its grand opening June 4, owner Rachele Morelli said, and its operating hours are 5 to 11 p.m. each Friday and Saturday, weather-permitting. The open-air space features live music, food and craft vendors, fire pits and outdoor games, according to its Facebook page.
"It's basically for families to come out and be outside and enjoy the evening together," Morelli said. "... This is a place where adults can come, sit at a fire pit and listen to music and their kids are right there playing games and running around the park. You can't even believe how many kids are up there dancing when the music is going on. It's just something for the whole family to be able to enjoy together."
Morelli said two planned events have been canceled so far this season because of weather, and performers are asked to wrap up by 10:30 p.m. The final evening of operation planned for The 501 this season is Oct. 16, according to Morelli.
Those attending The 501 can bring their own beer or wine, but liquor is prohibited, she said, and visitors are asked to patronize the venue's vendors rather than bringing soft drinks or bottled water with them.
Supervisors chairman Dave Slifka said Morelli approached township officials earlier this year regarding her plans for the property, and noted he had concerns over the location being used as an outdoor concert venue.
"We put her through all kinds of hoops, trying to say 'You've got to make sure you're doing the right things and following through with everything that's supposed to be done,'" Slifka said. "With the attorney talking to her attorney, we had nothing really to stop her... Going forward, we're going to have to deeply look into this. This is the first time we've had something that was on a continuing basis, not just a weekend or something."
Morelli said she was "blindsided" to learn of the complaints from Tuesday's meeting and disappointed to find out about the neighbors' issue with the noise level indirectly, saying she reached out to those living at homes surrounding the 2.2-acre venue prior to the grand opening and urged them to contact her with any issues or concerns.
Gary Sheppard told the supervisors the sound from one of the performances at The 501 was so loud it drowned out the sound from his television even with all the windows closed at his Pittsburgh Street home.
"We had no notice, we had no discussions that this was coming into our direct neighborhood," Gary Sheppard said. "The stage for this venue is probably 250 feet from my living room...
"All of a sudden, we have a major nuisance in our front yards that was done by lack of tools by the township to do some rational planning," he said. "I don't care what those tools have to be, but Derry Township, to protect itself and allow itself to move forward in the manner we all would like to live, needs to start becoming more proactive at either adopting ordinances or other planning tools."
Gruska said the volume level varies based on the performer, with some weekends louder than others so far.
Gary Sheppard told the supervisors that decibel levels recorded outside his home reached 65 to 70 decibels during one recent performance. According to the Hearing Health Foundation, exposure to noise at or above 85 decibels (comparable to the noise level of city traffic or a school cafeteria) can cause hearing loss.
"We aren't here to attack her," Gary Sheppard said of Morelli, "but this can't continue... People can't just make noise like that. If that had been a farmer, I guarantee you people would be complaining about the level of noise. There's no way your living room should reverberate from what somebody on another property adjoining yours is doing."
Township solicitor Sam Dalfonso said the township's existing ordinances don't specify permissible noise levels or dictate where in the township outdoor musical performances can be held.
"Rachele has certainly jumped through a lot of hoops that we had kind of put in place. We made sure that she ran through everything that anybody else that was opening a business would have to go through in the township. She had given us some concessions on things she wanted to do that she's no longer doing due to some of the issues you guys are having. We're continuing to work with her and talk with her about the timing of things, trying to get some of the noise issues and concerns," Dalfonso said.
"We can certainly reach out to them to see what they'd be willing to concede or work with us somehow to make this more beneficial for everybody, especially the neighbors involved, but there's only so much that we can do under the current law that we have on the books here in Derry Township," Dalfonso said. "... Right now, we don't have a decibel level portion of the law in our nuisance ordinance. It's a very vague ordinance."
Morelli said the business carefully followed all township and state requirements before and since opening for the season, and she has changed some plans with neighboring properties in mind, including orienting the stage to direct sound equipment away from nearby homes.
"I've followed every guideline and rule that they've given me," Morelli said. "I actually went and introduced myself and told the neighbors that were directly across the street from me and told them we were going to be opening and if they had any issues to please contact me. I'll do whatever I can."
The supervisors also on Tuesday took action to move forward stormwater infrastructure improvements near Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC), approving a resolution to condemn a portion of a property on Meadow Drive.
The property at 219 Meadow Drive was the last right-of-way needed for the project to continue, Slifka said.
Earlier this year, the supervisors approved awarding two alternate bids for additional work related to the construction of a bioretention pond and stormwater inlets near EWCTC to collect and filter runoff from about 90 acres of the township.
The supervisors also previously awarded the base bid for the project in the area of Meadow Drive and Fawn Court to Greensburg-based RJF Development Corporation. Thirteen contractors submitted bids for the project, ranging from RJF Development’s low bid of $299,290 to a high bid of around $489,000. The supervisors also previously awarded two alternate bids to the same firm, RJF Development, totaling an additional $92,316.
Slifka said previously that the project is intended to capture and filter stormwater from the Terney Plan of homes, lowering runoff volume and rate control for flows into Sulphur Run, a waterway prone to flooding in the lower reaches of Derry Township and the City of Latrobe. The original intent was to catch 30 acres of water, but now the scope of the project involves 90-plus acres, he noted.
The alternate bids previously awarded won’t expand the area from which the project captures stormwater, but will allow the water from the project area to make its way to the bioretention pond more efficiently, Slifka said.
The work covered by the alternate bids involves additional stormwater piping and inlets in the area of Cameron and Meadow streets, along with extending stormwater infrastructure that would have terminated at the cul-de-sac on Fawn Court nearest the EWCTC with additional piping and inlets stretching to Branwell Drive.
There is a second bioretention pond planned for the area of Industrial Boulevard, and a third in the works near Maple Drive and Penn Avenue.
In other business Tuesday, the supervisors approved:
- Creating a new money market account at First Commonwealth Bank to be used for the township's American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funding. According to the Pennsylvania Association of Township Supervisors, Derry Township is set to receive $1,366,949 in American Rescue Plan funds, half coming last month and the remainder coming in June 2022;
- Reapproving the Letosky lot line revision on 11th Street, the Landers subdivision off Mannito Road and the Harris subdivision off Barnhart Road;
- Reviewing the Maiolie subdivision on Guthrie Road and the Gradischek subdivision on Toms Lane.
The supervisors also received an update from Derry Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 of Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine regarding construction of the department's new fire station. Piantine said the floor of the building has been poured and steel for the building's structure has been delivered.
Contractors will begin erecting the steel building Monday, July 12, necessitating the closure of Westmoreland Avenue in Bradenville so cranes and other equipment have space to operate.
