The Derry Township Supervisors are cracking down on an issue they’re having with building permits.
Chairman Vince DeCario said Tuesday that the supervisors are having issues with building permits, as residents start jobs, but they don’t have permits for construction.
“This is the one time that we’re going to say this and that’s it,” DeCario said. “If someone starts a job without a permit, we’re going to shut you down, and after that, you’re going to come in, get your permit application and we’re going to double the fee. If you’re not sure if you need a permit, call the office and we’ll let you know.
“I hear all the time, ‘I didn’t think I needed one,’ but all you have to do is call the office. We’re only going to say it one time, but from now on, that’s what we’re going to be doing.”
Permits are required for, but not limited do, use and occupancy of all new construction, commercial and industrial properties, building construction or alteration, swimming pools, driveways, street openings, signs and fences.
DeCario said any building, like a garage, that’s more than 1,000 feet, needs a permit. Commercial buildings, additions to houses and fences higher than 6 feet also need permits.
“The ones that do it most of the time are trying to get away without getting a permit,” DeCario said. “There are probably some that don’t realize it, but call the office. We’re here. Or even visit our website if you don’t know what you need a permit for.”
DeCario stressed residents to call into the office if they have any questions regarding building permits.
“We have ones who probably know and they try to get away with it,” DeCario said. “That’s why we’re fed up with it. It’s been going on for a few years now. Nobody’s going to get a break. If we see somebody doing it, we’re going to shut them down and the fee is automatically doubled. If you have questions, call us. We’re only a phone call away.”
Also on Tuesday, the supervisors approved a resolution to specify the Keystone Area Sanitary Sewers and Loyalhanna Trail Project as a project to be undertaken by the Derry Township Municipal Authority.
The proposed trail and sanitary sewer project is expected to extend between Keystone State Park and New Alexandria Borough. DeCario said the supervisors are giving the municipal authority specific purpose to take on the project.
“We’re basically giving them the power to do so explicitly, so there’s no question about it later on,” DeCario said.
The project carries a total cost of a little more than $4.6 million.
The trail component of the project is fully funded and has a price tag of $2,009,200, with funding provided through three separate state grants. The Keystone trail has been touted as a “pivot point” in a still-developing north-central Pennsylvania trail network, as the 3.88-mile trek between Keystone State Park and New Alexandria will connect with Legion-Keener Park Trail in Latrobe, the partially constructed Little Crabtree Creek Trail that will connect with Twin Lakes Park, and the proposed Loyalhanna Lake Trail that will connect with the Bush Recreation Area in Loyalhanna.
The sanitary sewer portion of the project has a cost of $2,602,060, with $600,000 in funding provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Conversation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and another $474,000 in matching state Community Conservation Partnerships Program funds. The existing Keystone Park sewer system is about 60 years old and has outlived its useful life, according to project engineers.
“It’s their project, not ours,” DeCario said. “We’re delegating them to take care of that.”
The supervisors, also on Tuesday, approved two pay estimates, one in the amount of $29,136.57, and another for $10,606.80, as a retainer, to Northrock Construction for the completion of the Raymond Avenue culvert replacement project. The project is for an underground system that is expected to reduce flooding on Maple and water going to Raymond in a slow-release system.
“The project is all completed,” supervisor David Slifka said.
On Tuesday, the supervisors reminded residents that stormwater inlets, curbs, gutters, ditches and storm pipes discharge directly and untreated into natural waterways throughout the township. In order to keep the waterways clean and pollution free, the supervisors reminded residents and business not to discard leaves, grass clippings, paint, used oil, solvents, or other waste into storm drains, roadside ditches or stream channels. Visit www.westmorelandcleanways.org for additional information.
DeCario informed residents of upcoming Norfolk Southern road closure notices. He said Hillside Road will close today, Aug. 5, and Ridgeview Road on Thursday, Aug. 6. Gray Station Road closed on Tuesday.
“They’ll have detour signs posted for any residents that live in the area,” DeCario said. “Just follow the detour. It usually takes a day or so.”
The supervisors also approved a resolution adopting and approving an Agricultural Security Area (ASA) Proposal for Carol Dinco and Sandra Yantos along Guthrie Road.
ASA’s come at the request of farmland owners, established with 250 acres of farmland owned by multiple landowners. Supervisors agree to support agriculture by not passing nuisance laws that restrict normal farming operations, limitations are placed on the ability of government to condemn farmland in the ASA for highways, parks, schools or municipal projects, and landowners can voluntary apply to sell a conservation easement to the county’s agricultural land preservation board.
The supervisors also approved two subdivisions on Tuesday, the Panizzi subdivision on Superior Road and the Frye subdivision off Theo Street, both contingent upon approval from the Westmoreland County Department of Planning.
Approval of the plans do not constitute acceptance of the streets as dedicated and laid out until they are developed to the township’s specifications at which time formal written notice of acceptance of dedication will be delivered by the supervisors to the developer.
