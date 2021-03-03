The Derry Township Supervisors on Tuesday approved awarding two alternate bids for additional work related to the construction of a bioretention pond and stormwater inlets near Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) to collect and filter runoff from about 90 acres of the township.
The supervisors last month awarded the base bid for the project in the area of Meadow Drive and Fawn Court to Greensburg-based RJF Development Corporation. Thirteen contractors submitted bids for the project, ranging from RJF Development’s low bid of $299,290 to a high bid of around $489,000.
On Tuesday, the supervisors awarded two alternate bids to the same firm, RJF Development, totaling an additional $92,316.
Supervisors chairman Dave Slifka said the project is intended to capture and filter stormwater from the Terney Plan of homes, lowering runoff volume and rate control for flows into Sulphur Run, a waterway prone to flooding in the lower reaches of Derry Township and the City of Latrobe.
The original intent was to catch 30 acres of water, but now the scope of the project involves 90-plus acres, Slifka said.
The alternate bids awarded Tuesday won’t expand the area from which the project captures stormwater, but will allow the water from the project area to make its way to the bioretention pond more efficiently, Slifka said.
“It’s the same amount of acreage, it just makes it more efficient,” Slifka said. “It eventually would have gone to that pond by other means, but this makes it more condensed to make sure it’s getting into the pond quicker.”
The work covered by the alternate bids involves additional stormwater piping and inlets in the area of Cameron and Meadow streets, along with extending stormwater infrastructure that would have terminated at the cul-de-sac on Fawn Court nearest the EWCTC with additional piping and inlets stretching to Branwell Drive.
“We didn’t know how the bids were going to come in originally for the whole project,” Slifka said of the reason for awarding the alternate bids after the base bid was awarded last month. “We broke it down to certain things to see how (the bids) would work out. We found out we’re able to do it, so we awarded those two,” alternate bids.
There is a second bioretention pond, planned for the area of Industrial Boulevard, and a third in the works near Maple Drive and Penn Avenue. But Meadow Drive is the biggest project with the most acreage.
The supervisors also on Tuesday approved a resolution adopting and approving an Agricultural Security Area proposal for a 68-acre property on Stoney Run Road owned by Matthew and Jennifer Borbonus, and issued their consent to a bid received by the Westmoreland County Tax Claim Bureau for a property on Tannery Hollow Road that is currently in the county’s repository of unsold properties.
In other business, the supervisors reviewed the Hauser subdivision on McFarland Road, the revised Mark Gray consolidation plan on Harrison Avenue and the Clevenger subdivision No. 4 on Matt Dales Road. The motions to review the plans were contingent upon approval of the Westmoreland County Department of Planning, and the motions stated approval of a plan does not constitute acceptance of the streets as dedicated and laid out until they are developed to the township’s specifications at which time formal written notice of acceptance of dedication will be delivered by the supervisors to the developer.
