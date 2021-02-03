The Derry Township Supervisors on Tuesday approved awarding the base bid for work to construct a bioretention pond and stormwater inlets near Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) to collect and filter runoff from about 90 acres of the township.
The supervisors awarded the project in the area of Meadow Drive and Fawn Court to Greensburg-based RJF Development Corporation. Thirteen contractors submitted bids for the project, ranging from RJF Development’s low bid of $299,290 to a high bid of around $489,000.
Supervisors chairman Dave Slifka said construction could begin as early as March for the project, intended to capture and filter stormwater from the Terney Plan of homes, lowering runoff volume and rate control for flows into Sulphur Run, a waterway prone to flooding in the lower reaches of Derry Township and the City of Latrobe.
The original intent was to catch 30 acres of water, but now the scope of the project involves 90-plus acres, Slifka said.
There is a second bioretention pond, planned for the area of Industrial Boulevard, and a third in the works near Maple Drive and Penn Avenue. But Meadow Drive is the biggest project with the most acreage.
“We had to take care of the flooding, so it’s a bigger project than it was originally,” Slifka said previously. “This is the biggest project of the three. We’ll see (where the bids come in) and take it from there.
“It should make a world of difference. It’s going to help us divert some of that water.”
The supervisors also at Tuesday’s meeting approved a resolution granting temporary code enforcement powers to the township supervisors during the absence of code enforcement officer Terry Giannini. Each supervisor will be responsible for looking into complaints of code violations within their respective road district while filling in for Giannini, Slifka said.
In other business, the supervisors:
- Appointed Chuck Ferry as a board member with the Derry Township Municipal Authority (DTMA) for a five-year term;
- Approved a resolution for the 2021 Westmoreland County Hazard Mitigation Plan;
- Reviewed the Village at Whispering Knoll No. 9 subdivision on Sunview Circle, which has been approved by the Westmoreland County Department of Planning. Approval of the plan does not constitute acceptance of the streets as dedicated and laid out until they are developed to the township’s specifications at which time formal written notice of acceptance of dedication will be delivered by the supervisors to the developer;
- Reviewed the Landers subdivision off Manitto Road, contingent upon approval of the Westmoreland County Department of Planning. Approval of the plan does not constitute acceptance of the streets as dedicated and laid out until they are developed to the township’s specifications at which time formal written notice of acceptance of dedication will be delivered by the supervisors to the developer.
