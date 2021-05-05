The Derry Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved awarding the bid for sealcoating work on 17 township roadways to Suit-Kote Corporation.
The Cortland, N.Y.-based company with western Pennsylvania facilities in Meadville and Bentleyville was the low bidder for the project at $167,436.84. Pittsburgh-based Russell Standard Corporation also bid on the work.
Supervisors chairman Dave Slifka said previously that roughly 14 miles of township roads are set for sealcoating.
A double layer of sealcoat is planned for Rod and Gun Road, while 16 other township roadways are in line for single applications of sealcoat: Millwood Road, Peach Hollow Road, Leona Road, Chestnut Ridge Road, Waterworks Road, Kingston Club Road, Edward Street, Freddie Road, Lattanzio Road, Gray Station Road, Sloan Road, Green Thumb Road, Matt Dales Road, Guthrie Road, West Penn Road and Stone Jug Road.
A precise start date for the sealcoating work was not available.
The supervisors also issued a reminder to township residents planning to relocate a mobile home that a township permit is required prior to moving.
“When you move a mobile home, you have to get a permit for it,” Supervisor Vince DeCario said. “If it’s staying in the township, it’s free, but you’ve got to have a permit because if there’s any taxes owed on it, you have to pay the taxes before you can move it. We have a lot of people just moving them.”
There is a small permit fee assessed when moving a mobile home out of the township, he added.
“The biggest thing is the taxes owed,” DeCario said. “People just move them illegally and we know nothing about it until it’s too late and all the taxes are owed.”
Slifka announced the township’s summer playground program, suspended in 2020 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, could return for 2021 depending on the level of community interest.
The supervisors also approved hiring part-time summer help for the township as needed at an hourly wage of $11, primarily to assist with the summer playground program and minor maintenance tasks like cutting grass.
In other business the supervisors approved the Myers-Stewart Subdivision along Route 217 and the McCabe Subdivision on Grandview Drive, both contingent upon approval by the Westmoreland County Department of Planning. Both motions stated approval of the plan does not constitute acceptance of the streets as dedicated and laid out until they are developed to the township’s specifications at which time formal written notice of acceptance of dedication will be delivered by the supervisors to the developer.
