The Derry Township Supervisors voted to hold the line on taxes once again Tuesday as they approved a balanced 2021 budget.
Supervisors chairman Vince DeCario said there were no changes to the 2021 budget that had been on public display since the supervisors’ Nov. 4 meeting.
The 2021 budget totals $3,463,350 — about $128,500 less than the 2020 spending plan — and maintains a tax rate of 3.0 mills. The supervisors have been able to balance the budget without a tax increase for more than a decade, including the last 17 years DeCario has served, he said previously.
The general fund is $89,851 and capital improvement Act 13 impact fee fund at $617,619, putting total estimated cash balances at $945,607. The estimated fund balance at the end of the year is at $911,908, and liquid fuels are at $238,137.
DeCario said previously the budget was a little more conservative for the upcoming year, less than the current budget mainly because the township received less for Act 13 impact fee fund and liquid fuels.
Last year, the township received $880,603 for impact fee funds, which is a little more than $260,000 more than supervisors anticipate receiving in 2021.
After voting last month to present the budget proposal, DeCario said the township’s figures for Earned Income Tax and Local Service Tax are about 5% less than previous years because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The township’s Earned Income Taxes are at $1,350,000, the real estate taxes are $384,500 and Local Service taxes at $220,000.
“We were fortunate because (of COVID-19), a lot of people had already paid their taxes, and we had 90% of it by July,” supervisor David Slifka said last month.
“It really didn’t affect us, and we were able to get close to what we got in previous years. It could’ve been worse.”
The supervisors also at Tuesday’s brief meeting proclaimed their appreciation for the work of Pennsylvania state Rep. Joe Petrarca, D-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana.
The supervisors, in a statement, thanked Petrarca “for his outstanding dedication and service to Pennsylvania House District 55. For the past 26 years, Derry Township and its residents have benefited tremendously from Joe’s commitment to ensure our area received numerous grants.
“Over the years, Joe and his staff maintained a steady interest and knowledge of the township’s current needs and long-range plans and worked with us to find possible solutions through various state agencies and programs.
“His friendly and knowledgeable staff went out of their way to assist residents of Derry Township with much-needed help on a daily basis.
“We are grateful for everything Representative Petrarca has done for us and the people of our community and we sincerely wish him and his staff nothing but the best.”
Petrarca in last month’s election fell short in a bid for a 14th term representing the district.
The supervisors on Tuesday also approved an amended ordinance governing stormwater management and land disturbance activity to align with Westmoreland County’s Integrated Water Resources Plan (IWRP). Approval of the ordinance is conditional upon Westmoreland Conservation District’s review and approval.
Westmoreland County officials last year approved the 217-page IWRP for the county, available in its entirety online at www.westmorelandstormwater.org. The plan is intended to tackle stormwater problems, alleviate flooding and other issues affecting the county’s more than 2,000 miles of streams.
The supervisors also approved a development improvement agreement with Ligonier Stone and Lime Company for a property along Route 217 near Torrance Road. The supervisors last month approved a road plan for the project, saying a mining road providing access onto Route 217 could eventually be converted into a cul-de-sac for future residential development.
As snowfall hit the area Tuesday, the supervisors reiterated their seasonal reminder to residents to move vehicles and portable basketball hoops off roads and rights-of-way to make room for snow plows.
The supervisors also approved the Panizzi subdivision on Superior Road, and the Lena subdivision on Route 217, both contingent upon approval of the Westmoreland County Department of Planning. Approval of the plans do not constitute acceptance of the streets as dedicated and laid out until they are developed to the township’s specifications at which time formal written notice of acceptance of dedication will be delivered by the supervisors to the developer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.