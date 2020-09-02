The Derry Township Supervisors on Tuesday thanked state Rep. Joe Petrarca’s office for helping to secure a grant, close to $300,000, through the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Small Water and Sewer program.
The grant, for Penn and Maple Avenue storm improvements, is for $287,000 with a township match of $30,000.
The supervisors last year initially sought an underground system that would reduce flooding on Maple with water going to Raymond Avenue in a slow-release. But now it’s going to be a retention pond instead of the complete underground system.
“It’s going to retain the water for 24 hours,” supervisor David Slifka said. “It holds back the water for 24 hours. It was a godsend when the state opened the grant program for waterways.”
Also on Tuesday, chairman Vince DeCario informed residents that the recycling dumpsters are only for paper products.
“We’re having an issue with people throwing garbage inside,” DeCario said. “We went out, and there’s all kinds of garbage inside.”
DeCario said the dumpsters are for newspapers, magazines and paper products. If residents want to throw books into the dumpster, DeCario asked that the hard back be removed before disposal.
“Take the hard back off if you want to throw that in,” DeCario said.
The supervisors decided in March to no longer take recyclable items like plastic, cans and cardboard in two 30-yard containers behind the gates at the township building.
“Like our recycling, if this keeps up, we’ll have to get rid of this too, so hopefully people will listen and they won’t throw their garbage inside,” DeCario said. “If you don’t have garbage service, maybe you should consider getting garbage service through Waste Management or Westmoreland Services. If this keeps up, they’ll be gone next.”
The supervisors also noted the 2021 Minimal Municipal Obligation (MMO) for the pension plan is estimated at $233,812. Last year’s MMO was $224,655.
“It’s about a $9,000 difference, but it’s an estimate,” DeCario said.
The supervisors also approved several subdivisions.
Approval of the plans do not constitute acceptance of the streets as dedicated and laid out until they are developed to the township’s specifications at which time formal written notice of acceptance of dedication will be delivered by the supervisors to the developer.
The supervisors approved the Provias subdivision along Route 22, and the Novak subdivision on Kiser Lane, both approved by the Westmoreland County Department of Planning. The supervisors also approved the Ingmire subdivision on Laughlin Farm Road, the Gray subdivision on Harrison Avenue, Clawson subdivision on Clawson Farm Lane, and Letosky subdivision on 11th Street, all contingent upon approval from the Westmoreland County Department of Planning.
