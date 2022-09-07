The Derry Township Board of Supervisors plans to reach out to the owners of a local gun shop after some residents voiced concerns at Tuesday’s meeting regarding plans to build an outdoor shooting range.
The roughly 100-acre property has yet to be purchased by the New Alexandria gun shop Bullseye Gun Vault, but the company previously sent letters to residents in the area declaring its intent to build.
Township supervisors sent a followup letter after there was some confusion on whether the board had already approved the company’s plan.
Residents around Strawcutter Road, including Vince Kubistek, told the board they are concerned about noise if the range expands beyond pistol shooting.
“Most of that is light, you don’t hear a lot of that,” Kubistek said of pistol fire.
Other residents at the meeting said they are concerned about increased traffic and property values as well.
The area in question doesn’t have any zoning laws that would prevent the creation of a shooting range, Supervisor David Slifka said.
The township’s solicitor, Samuel Dalfonso, said the township’s “hands are tied” right now due to recent court rulings at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and United States Supreme Court.
“What (the Pennsylvania Supreme Court) says is local municipalities are preempted entirely from enacting any ordinances surrounding firearms,” Dalfonso said.
That ruling came after the city of Pittsburgh passed ordinances surrounding the carrying of certain firearms and magazine capacity. But under the Uniform Firearms Act, local municipalities are not allowed to create separate laws from the state regarding firearms.
The recent United States Supreme Court ruling found that New York could not burden a person’s right to access and use of a firearm unless it passes “strict scrutiny,” according to Dalfonso.
“(The rulings) really hamstrung us here,” Dalfonso said. “We absolutely hear your complaints.”
Dalfonso said any ordinance related to where firearms could be discharged would need empirical evidence to back up the restrictions.
Although the supervisors do not have any pending ordinances related to firearms, they still would like to do something that addresses the residents’ concerns.
“Whether or not we have the actual power to or not, you know it’s probably not, but we can always still try to exert that influence,” Dalfonso said.
Slifka told the residents the township would contact the developers and see about having a town hall meeting to hear from the residents.
Also at the meeting, the township supervisors approved the third pay estimate and a change order to Steel Nation Environmental, Inc. for the stormwater improvement project on Maple Drive and Penn Avenue. The third payment totaled $39,646.80 and cost an additional $5,538.
Slifka said the added cost was due to a reroute of a storm line to get around a shallow sewage lateral.
The board announced it will hold a meeting 5 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department to discuss creating a fire and public safety tax. If enacted, the tax would take effect next year. Slifka said it is something they have talked about for years and are ready to take the plan to the public.
The week before that meeting, the Derry Township Board of Supervisors will meet for its next regular meeting 5 p.m. Oct. 4 at the township municipal building.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
