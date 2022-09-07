The Derry Township Board of Supervisors plans to reach out to the owners of a local gun shop after some residents voiced concerns at Tuesday’s meeting regarding plans to build an outdoor shooting range.

The roughly 100-acre property has yet to be purchased by the New Alexandria gun shop Bullseye Gun Vault, but the company previously sent letters to residents in the area declaring its intent to build.

