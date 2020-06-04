The Derry Township municipal building is set to reopen.
Chairman Vince DeCario said during Wednesday’s regular meeting of the Derry Township Supervisors that the municipal building will reopen to the public on Monday, June 8.
DeCario said everyone who visits will have to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including wearing a mask.
The township office has been closed to in-person visits since mid-March because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
DeCario added that the next regular meeting of the Derry Township Supervisors will be open to the public, 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, as of now. Meetings have been held remotely during the pandemic.
“That’s what we decided (to hold the next meeting in person), unless something changes (because of COVID-19),” DeCario said. “We’ll let everyone know either way.”
Also on Wednesday, the supervisors gave out $58,700 worth of donations to 10 local organizations.
The supervisors granted a donation of $48,000 to the Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department Co. No. 1 at Bradenville, and $1,500 each to volunteer fire departments at Derry Borough, Blairsville and New Alexandria. The supervisors also donated $800 to the Mechesneytown, Pershing and Salem cemeteries associations for abandon cemeteries, and a $2,500 donation to the Caldwell Memorial Library.
There was an $800 donation to Faith in Action and $500 to the Barbara Thompson Early Literacy Center.
Also on Wednesday, supervisor David Slifka said that Raymond Avenue is expected to be paved later this month. He said that crews are set to mill the road on Friday, June 12, and complete paving work on Monday, June 15. The Raymond Avenue culvert replacement project was completed late last year.
“Everything was messed up because of the coronavirus,” Slifka said. “It’s a two-day project where they’re going to finish it and pave it. It all depends on the weather, but that was confirmed today.”
DeCario said Peoples Natural Gas recently mailed a questionnaire to residents of Bradenville if they’re interested in getting natural gas in their home or business. The offer is open for any resident from Route 982 to at least Westmoreland Street because of a planned new fire station for Derry Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 at Bradenville.
“Anyone who received a letter for natural gas at the Bradenville area, it would be good if you could fill it out and return it,” DeCario said. “We would appreciate that. I don’t know of any deadlines (for returning the questionnaire), but we wanted to remind the residents that did get them, if they’re interested, to send them in.”
DeCario on Wednesday also instructed residents not to leave grass clippings on the road when mowing their yard.
“If you do it, make sure you blow the grass clippings off the road,” DeCario said. “I see it a lot in my area. If you have grass clippings, just blow it off the road.”
