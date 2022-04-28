Lazy Acres Campground representatives Gayle and Rich Zagar discussed possible future implementation of a sewage system on the property Wednesday night during Derry Township Municipal Authority’s monthly board meeting.
Gayle Zagar, who was most involved in the conversation, expressed interest in developing and executing a plan to get a sewage system installed throughout the campground.
Edward Schmitt, authority engineer, said while he believes such an endeavor will not be cleared and completed overnight, it is a step in the right direction.
“Lazy Acres is interested in starting... it’s a good start, it’s obviously going to be a big project but this is a start,” Schmitt said. However, one problem that could potentially come up with the project is the geological makeup of the land.
“There is a lot of rock out there... the sewers can be relatively shallow and they might have to be because of that,” Schmitt said.
Included in the project would be two separate rights of way to service the entire campground, as well as the possibility of having to add manholes on the property as well. Campers currently take any liquid waste and sewage materials to a dumpsite at the campgrounds. Adding a sewage system with various taps would allow campers to access flowing water to make it more convenient for those using the grounds.
Right now, preliminary figures suggest the municipal authority would have to put up around $12,500 of their own funds for the project. Board chairman Daniel Duralia recommended receiving some sort of formal notice from campground officials stating their interest and investment in the project before the board goes ahead and puts forth their own funds.
“That is why we are here... we do want to commit to it,” Gayle Zagar said in response to Duralia’s request.
The project is far from set in stone with a wide range of legal and logistical work to be conducted. While there is no timetable for the start or duration of such a project, Wednesday night’s discussion was a step in the direction of getting the project into action.
The authority board’s manager, Renae McCracken, suggested the campground start with the minimum number of taps (10) that would be required to meet the $12,500, and then go from there with adding more afterwards to spread out the total cost of the project.
In other business, the new Ford F-350 acquired by the authority has been sent off to Morocco Welding to have a snowplow rack and bed added to the vehicle. With this acquisition, the board unanimously agreed to donate the old 2004 F-550 to Derry Township as a gift for all the assistance the township has generously granted the municipal authority over the years.
Additionally, the board noted several manholes in the area that have created issues. One of these manholes is on Route 217 and has been overflowing. The authority has known about this issue and will soon be implementing a new chemical, Safeguard 2, that will hopefully fix the issue. The current chemical being used has helped the situation, but the board hopes Safeguard 2 will completely correct it. Other manholes around the area are set to be serviced with watertight sealant to help prevent from overflows and leaks.
In additional business, the board approved:
- A $16,000 payment to Gibson and Thomas Engineering to inspect the manholes for the municipal authority;
- The budget for the 2022-2023 municipal authority.
Derry Township Municipal Authority will meet again 5:30 p.m. May 25.
