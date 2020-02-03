A Derry Township man who pleaded guilty to providing the fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in his friend’s fatal overdose in Greensburg more than two years ago was sentenced Friday to serve up to 14 years in prison.
Glenn A. Levtzow, 38, was charged with drug delivery resulting in death and child endangerment in connection with the Nov. 18, 2017, overdose of Ryan Powell, 34.
Powell died two days later at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Levtzow allegedly told investigators he purchased heroin and gave some to Powell, then traded more of the heroin to Powell in exchange for other drugs prior to Powell’s overdose.
Levtzow and a woman later discovered Powell unresponsive in a bathroom at Powell’s apartment, according to police, and Levtzow broke through a locked door in an attempt to help Powell.
According to police, Levtzow fled the apartment after 911 was called and was later found with drug paraphernalia in a parked vehicle nearby. He was suspected of being under the influence of drugs, and two children, ages 6 and 3, were in the vehicle, according to investigators.
Levtzow had been held in Westmoreland County Prison since his arrest in November 2017 until this past May, when a judge ruled his rights to a speedy trial had been violated and released him on nominal bond.
Powell’s mother wrote to Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani seeking a shorter sentence with no additional prison time for Levtzow.
Levtzow missed the first scheduled sentencing hearing in the case on Jan. 24, reportedly to seek medical treatment after using methamphetamine on the day of the hearing. He was jailed after a warrant was issued for his arrest following the missed hearing.
Feliciani on Friday sentenced Levtzow to serve seven to 14 years in prison. Prosecutors said standard sentencing guidelines would call for Levtzow to serve at least eight years behind bars.
Levtzow’s girlfriend, Erin Long, 34, of Ruffsdale was charged with child endangerment and drug charges in connection with the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.