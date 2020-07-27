A Derry Township man was killed Friday morning after losing control of the motorcycle he was driving on Pizza Barn Road in Derry Township, according to state police.
Christian F. Shugars, 22, was driving a 2004 Yamaha R6 motorcycle east on Pizza Barn Road “at a high rate of speed,” around 10:03 a.m., according to state police at Kiski Valley, when the motorcycle struck gravel in the roadway and was unable to stay in its lane. The motorcycle crossed the center lines and the opposite lane before striking a utility pole guide wire, throwing Shugars from the motorcycle.
Shugars was transported by Stat MedEvac to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a hospital physician at 11:16 a.m. Shugars was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.
Troopers were also assisted at the scene by emergency responders from Mutual Aid Ambulance and firefighters from Derry and Bradenville.
According to an obituary, Shugars was a graduate of Derry Area High School where he was a member of the cross-country team and the Derry FFA. He also was a member of Westmoreland 4-H and showed livestock projects at Derry Township Agricultural Fair, Westmoreland Fair and the PA Farm Show.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.